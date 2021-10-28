EMERGENCY ROOMS SWAMPED

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Joseph P. Farrell
gizadeathstar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we get to today's article (shared by D.N.), a little background by way of some anecdotal information shared with me by two friends, both in west coast states. The first emailed me privately and told me that he had noticed not only his relatives, but neighbours in his area getting...

ndsuspectrum.com

Stop forcing the Covid-19 vaccine

Forcing the vaccine is causing more harm than good with firefighters taking sick leave, others quitting. According to NBC, approximately 2,000 firefighters have taken a medical leave for this past week due to vaccine sanctions. Some firefighters are completely against the vaccine and would rather lose their job than get the vaccine. Is this okay?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

UPMC Hamot Emergency Room Revamped to Better Serve Kids

Kids will be receive improved emergency room care following an upgrade at UPMC Hamot. The hospital revamped an examination room with equipment better-designed for kids and nurses with animal-themed room decorations to put kids at ease. Doctors said the upgrade will be a big boost for kids. Not only can...
HEALTH SERVICES
WRAL

Is it a cold or COVID? Experts advise on when it's time to visit the emergency room

Is it a cold or COVID? Experts advise on when it's time to visit the emergency room. Is it a cold? Or is it covid? And if your child shows symptoms, when should you take them to the emergency room, versus just going to their doctor? Here's advice from experts who are seeing lots of unnecessary trips - and longer wait times - in their emergency rooms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Inside Crowded Emergency Rooms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local emergency rooms are overwhelmed. Ambulance crews are being forced to wait in long lines to unload patients, rooms are doubled-up, there are beds in every hallway and every chair in the waiting room is full. News10NBC has been investigating the health care crisis in our community for months and now, we go inside for a first-hand look.
ROCHESTER, NY
Herald-Palladium

Spectrum Health Lakeland emergency room stretched thin

ST. JOSEPH — Emergency room waits are long, and there’s not just one reason behind them. Dr. Robert Nolan, medical director of quality and director of emergency medicine at Spectrum Health Lakeland, is upbeat about the situation, but said the strain is on numerous fronts. Seasonal virus cases are more...
LAKELAND, MI
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kmyu.tv

MountainStar Healthcare starts work on new Herriman emergency room

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — MountainStar Healthcare broke ground Monday on a new freestanding emergency room in Herriman that will be operated by Lone Peak Hospital and its board-certified physicians. The project will help Utah patients like Dani Werth, 31, who was diagnosed with Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) in 2020 shortly after...
HERRIMAN, UT
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland hospital workers face deadlines for COVID vaccinations; thousands could be out of the job

Despite a high rate of compliance, hundreds of workers at the University of Maryland Medical System may have run afoul of the mandate by the state’s largest hospital system for them to be vaccinated by Monday. The system reported a vaccination of over 99% by the middle of last week. But that leaves close to 200 employees and more than 200 contract or irregular workers who will have to leave ...
MARYLAND STATE
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH

