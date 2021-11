Florida now has the lowest rate of daily COVID cases per capita of any other state. After a record-breaking COVID-19 surge over the summer, Florida now has lowest rate of average daily cases per capita in the U.S., according to data from the state Department of Health. An average of eight new coronavirus cases are reported for every 100,000 people in Florida, the data shows. Alaska continues to lead the nation in the rate of new cases with 94 per 100,000, followed by Montana with 75. By late in the summer, Florida was reporting an average of more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents. The rate peaked on Sept. 1 at 385. More from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

