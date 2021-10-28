CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the October & November auto forecasts a sign of what’s to come next year?

By Jason Unrau
cbtnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew vehicle sales are expected to slide well into the double digits when...

www.cbtnews.com

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest-Selling Car in America

People can’t buy cars in America. The shortage of new vehicles is extraordinary, and demand is pent up because shopping has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. When new cars arrive at dealers’ lots, they get snatched. The fastest-selling car in America is the Subaru Crosstrek. These, on the other hand, are the cars Americans […]
cbtnews.com

Thoughts on the ‘EV transition’ in the automotive industry

While I am highly skeptical that the “EV transition” will go as planned, I also have an extremely hard time believing hydrogen is the next big thing and will “power past” EVs. Unless you’re in an overly populated area of California, good luck finding a hydrogen fuel station. Even when...
cbtnews.com

Are high prices prompting bad customer reviews?

If you speak with a local Southern California Audi salesperson, he’ll tell you that the cars they have are selling at list price. And that would be okay to most consumers if the manufacturer passed out dealer cash, incentive financing, or lease discounts. But the truth is that there are no discounts, and, to consumers, […]
The Independent

Toyota lifts forecast despite pandemic's supply chain damage

Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported Thursday a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full year forecast despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp. recorded a 626.65 billion yen ($5.5 billion) profit for the July-September period, up from 470.5 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales rose 11% to 7.5 trillion yen ($66 billion).Supply chain disruptions in computer chips caused by the pandemic's impact have hurt all the world’s automakers. Toyota has also been forced to reduce production because of the problems. Toyota officials said production was recovering, and the...
#Lmc Automotive
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Popular money manager Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, booking profit in the stock even as shares of the electric vehicle company fell after days of rising higher. Ark Invest sold 80,100 shares — estimated to be worth $93.87 million —...
cbtnews.com

Ford October sales results paint a healthy picture of growth

On Wednesday, Ford announced their October 2021 sales results, and the news was of a healthy, thriving carmaker. Though the total vehicle sales are lower than a year ago, Ford is the top-selling automaker for the second month in a row on the strength of faithful truck buyers and new products that are catching warranted […]
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
Spotlight News

Home sales slow as prices continue to soar in New York State

ALBANY — The median price of homes has continued to climb for 17 consecutive months in year-over-year comparisons, while sales declined in September for the first time since August of 2020, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of Realtors. Median sales prices escalated to $378,000 in September. This […]
CNN

Musk's tweet raises doubt about Hertz's order for 100,000 Teslas

New York (CNN Business) — When Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 Teslas last week — the largest-ever single order for electric vehicles — it was hailed as a breakthrough moment for the shift to EVs. But maybe it wasn't. Or maybe it still is. The "order" was thrown into...
