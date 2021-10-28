Meredith (MDP) Tops Q1 EPS by 18c

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.15), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.21). Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $103.41 million.
Standex International (NYSE: SXI) reported Q1 EPS of $1.34, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $175.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $171.4 million.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) reported Q1 EPS of $4.26, $0.58 better than the analyst estimate of $3.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. GUIDANCE:. Parker-Hannifin sees FY2022 EPS...
GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $964 million versus the consensus estimate of $945.6 million. GUIDANCE:. GoDaddy sees FY2021 revenue...
Lannett (NYSE: LCI) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.27), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.24). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $98.6 million.
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported Q1 EPS of $1.45, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $543.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $521.25 million. GUIDANCE:. Fabrinet sees Q2 2022...
Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) reported Q1 EPS of $0.43, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $483.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $487.19 million.
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) reported Q1 EPS of $1.21, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.7 billion.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.25), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $2.04 million.
Community Bankers (NASDAQ: ESXB) reported Q1 EPS of $0.28, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Community Bankers (ESXB) click here.
Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported Q1 EPS of $0.46, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $582.32 million.
Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $471 million versus the consensus estimate of $477.13 million. GUIDANCE:. Frontdoor, Inc. sees...
