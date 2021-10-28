Meredith (MDP) Tops Q1 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.15), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.21). Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $103.41 million.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO