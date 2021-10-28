Prince George's County Police Detectives Arrest Suspect for Fatal Shooting in Landover

PGCPD

The Homicide Unit arrested a man for a fatal shooting in Landover. The suspect is 48-year-old Curtis James Lay of Landover. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Matthew Grant Hayes of Hyattsville.

On October 6, 2021, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers responded to the 7200 block of Landover Road for a shooting. They located the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a physical confrontation. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

Lay is charged with first and second degree murder.