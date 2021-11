Officials with the Lafayette Parish School System say the all-clear has been given, and the lockdown is over. Dear Lafayette High Families: This is an update from Lafayette High School. The lockdown that was in place due to a threat on campus, has been lifted at Lafayette High School. The school received a social media concern representing another school district. Out of an abundance of caution, we put the school on lockdown. After the threat was thoroughly investigated, we were cleared to resume our normal instructional schedule. We want to assure you that all students are safe and secure on our campus during this time. Please visit your district's web-based Student Progress Center for more details.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO