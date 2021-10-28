CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

By Kim David
 7 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It...

Rochester Man Killed in Garbage Truck Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - 53-year-old Rochester man was the victim of the fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday morning near Austin. The State Patrol says he was driving a garbage truck west on I-90 when it entered the median and rolled just before 12 noon. The wrecked truck came to rest on the south edge of the eastbound lanes about a mile west of the Highway 56 interchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
Shots Fired In Northeast Rochester Neighborhood

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - A shooting was reported early Wednesday in northeast Rochester. A 40-year-old man called 911 just before 3:00 am to report hearing gunshots outside his home in the 400 block of 9th Ave NE, near Oakwood Cemetery. Officers found the shots had been fired at the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fatal Truck Crash on I-90 Near Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash this afternoon near Austin. State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christensen reported the deadly rollover crash occurred on I-90 near mile marker 183. That is about one-mile west of the Highway 56 accident to Brownsdale and Rose Creek. Preliminary...
AUSTIN, MN
Rochester Man Among The Victims Of Three Deadly Traffic Wrecks

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - There were three fatal traffic wrecks reported Wednesday by the Minnesota State Patrol and one of the victims was a Rochester man. The State Patrol says 53-year-old Dean Sinnwell was driving a garbage truck on I-90 near Austin around noon when the vehicle went into the median and rolled. Reports indicate he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two Teens Hurt In Traffic Crash Near Faribault

Elko New Market, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck Monday in rural Scott County. The State Patrol reports the accident happened around 9:45 pm on I-35 about 10 miles north of Faribault. Both vehicles were headed south at the time of the crash.
FARIBAULT, MN
Plea Deal For Rochester Man Caught With More Than 200 Pounds of Pot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -A Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement to settle the charges against him from a major drug bust several years ago. 47-year-old Jeffrey Lawstuen also entered guilty pleas to felony drug charges stemming from Rochester police investigations earlier this year and last year. The plea deal calls for his sentences for those convictions to be served concurrently with a recommended 65-month prison term for a first-degree drug trafficking charge connected to his arrest in October 2018 after he was caught with nearly 230 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, MN
Olmsted County Deputy Breaks Off High Speed Pursuit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Olmsted County deputy called to the scene of a reported theft ended up chasing a vehicle at speeds of more than 80 mph on a rural road. The deputy was called to a site in the 6900 block of County Rd 139 around 9:00 am Sunday to check a report of a missing generator from a hunting cabin.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
9 Tips To Avoid Smacking Into A Deer When Driving In Minnesota

If you feel like you've been seeing more deer lately, and hearing about more deer/vehicle collisions, you're not imagining things. The department says there has been an increase in “deer conflicts” in recent years that include “vehicle collisions and destruction of trees, turf, and landscaping on public and private property.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Dodge Center Residents Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Dodge County residents were injured Saturday when a tree struck their motorcycle crash along a curvey stretch of highway in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Timothy Johnson of Dodge Center was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 60 when the crash occurred. The incident was reported just before 3:45 PM about 6 miles west of Wabasha. The State Patrol report does not state if the tree fell on the motorcycle or if the motorcycle left the roadway.
WABASHA, MN
Fatal Accident Destroys Warsaw Town Hall

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn sent a News Release to KDHL just as we were hitting the airwaves for the 7:05 a.m. Report this morning. Below is that News Release. Incident Description: Fatal Crash – Vehicle vs Building. Location of Incident: 230th Street W & Dalton Ave– Warsaw Twp. Victim...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Iowa Teen Charged With Involvement in Rochester Assault & Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Iowa teenager is facing two felony charges for his alleged participation in an assault and robbery in Rochester a little over a month ago. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Olmsted County Court charges 19-year-old Terry Anthony Adams Jr. with aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting third-degree assault. He is also accused of a misdemeanor theft-related charge stemming from the same incident on September 29th.
IOWA STATE
Rochester Police Arrest Garage Burglary Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A homeless Rochester man was arrested early Friday as the suspect in a burglary at a downtown underground parking garage. And he was also identified as the suspect in a similar burglary the night before. Officers were called to the Knob Hill Condominiums along...
ROCHESTER, MN
Winona Teen Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

Utica, MN (KROC-AM News) - A one-car crash last night injured a Winona teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Jarin Hanson was driving east on Highway 14 in Winona County when, for some reason, his car crossed over the westbound lane and crashed into the ditch. The incident occurred just before 11 PM on the east edge of Utica.
WINONA, MN
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in Collision With MN State Trooper

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late last night involving a State Trooper. The State Patrol says the trooper was responding to a call for assistance just before 11 PM was rear-ended by a motorcycle. The incident occurred along I-94 just south of the I-694 interchange in Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Woman Being Sought In Death Of Her Infant

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - Authorities are asking the public’s help in trying to find a Rochester woman who is wanted in connection with the death of her 3-month-old child. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says 30-year-old Dectrini Boldien is wanted on a local warrant and is also being sought by authorities in Missouri.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

