In honor of its 20th anniversary, Venables Bell + Partners has announced that it will offer its full-service Agency of Record duties to one deserving San Francisco-based small business for one year for $20. The agency launched a contest to share the word with local, independent small businesses that have been significantly affected by the pandemic and related challenges. A winner will be selected and announced in mid-December.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO