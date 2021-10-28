CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 7 days ago

An eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up...

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mitchell Hoog Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Hoog, one of the lead stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival has signed with Buchwald for representation. Hoog leads the Saved by the Bell cast alongside Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. In the Peacock comedy, which will return for Season 2 on Nov. 24, Hoog stars as Mac Morris, the son of California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). He recently appeared opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. The Colorado-born actor has also appeared in Richard Jewell, Harriet and Walk Ride Rodeo. Additional credits include Lifetime’s The Surrogate, the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix’s Daybreak. He continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Brett Gray, Ella Purnell & More Attend 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Screening

Brett Gray and Ella Purnell stepped out for the tastemaker reception and screening of their new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy held at Lombardi House on Wednesday (October 27) in Los Angeles. The pair voice Dal and Gwyn, respectively, and were joined by their co-stars Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk) and Dee...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy cast talks about the Star Trek message

Star Trek: Prodigy hopes to continue the Star Trek message. Star Trek’s newest shows, Strange New Worlds and Prodigy seem to be the start of something new for the ViacomCBS brand. After going “darker” and losing the Star Trek message with shows like Lower Decks, Picard, and Discovery in an attempt to try out new ideas, they’re going back to that idea with the next crop of new shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Prodigy
IGN

How Captain Janeway Came Back for a New Star Trek With Prodigy

The new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy features the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway... or more specifically, Hologram Kathryn Janeway, the guiding force aboard the show's starship, the USS Protostar. But how exactly did Mulgrew wind up coming back to the Star Trek world to reprise her most famous character? We spoke to the Star Trek: Prodigy cast about their new characters, including Mulgrew and her co-stars Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), and Ella Purnell (Gwyn), plus executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. And of course the biggest question we had about Prodigy, the newest of the many Star Trek shows, was how exactly did Trek mega-producer Alex Kurtzman manage to lure Mulgrew back? And what does it mean for the world of Star Trek: Prodigy and its younger characters. After all, this isn't reqlly Captain Janeway who Mulgrew is playing, but rather a Hologram Janeway based on her Star Trek: Voyager character! The one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy premiere hits on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+ in the U.S. Prodigy will also be available on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How and when to watch Star Trek: Prodigy when it debuts this month

Star Trek: Prodigy debuts just in time for Halloween. Star Trek: Prodigy is the new show aimed at kids (but made with adults in mind) that will be debuting later this week. The show will follow a group of kids that escape a work camp and find their way onto a lost Federation ship. The ship, named the U.S.S. Protostar, comes with a major upgrade from past Starfleet vessels; a Captain Kathryne Janeway hologram. The hologram is an emergency command hologram and will serve as a mentor of sorts for the ship’s young crew.
TV SERIES
nbcboston.com

Set Phasers to Fun! ‘Star Trek: Prodigy' Puts a Young Crew at the Helm

Almost exactly 55 years ago, the original “Star Trek” series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy took viewers across the galaxy, to explore brave new worlds. Now the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created continues in the new Nickelodeon Animation Studios series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”. Rather than adults at the...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy character promos reveal who the captain is

Star Trek: Prodigy has released character promos for the upcoming debut. Star Trek: Prodigy is debuting in just mere days and the folks over at Star Trek’s social media profiles want to introduce fans to all the new characters. The show will focus on seven kids (six kids and a space dog, maybe?) who find a Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar. The ship is found unbeknownst to most people in the Delta Quadrant, and the kids end up taking the ship as a way to create a new life for themselves.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Gets Animated Over The ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere

Tony and Laurie, as always, start with the news: Discovery and Picard picked up three Saturn awards, the new Center Seat documentary premieres in November, and you can expect (at some point) to see Lower Decks books and comics. They talk about the SyFy Sistas’ takeover of the Shuttle Pod podcast and Tony tells Laurie about his evening at the Star Trek: Prodigy premiere event in Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together – and the workings of Starfleet – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 2

Fugitive Zero explains they are, Medusan, an energy-based lifeform. They are curious about Dal and his hope. Zero explains how he was captured and used to torture prisoners. Zero reveals that they've never been able to read the Diviner's mind but was able to discern the Diviner was searching for something, the Protostar.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Serves as Entry Point for Newcomers

Star Trek: Prodigy – the 10th series and the third animated series set in the 55-year-old science-fiction franchise – will serve as a gateway for Trek newbies, particularly children to whom it’s geared. “In the pilot, they start in the Delta Quadrant (a largely unexplored region of space). That was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Johnny Galecki to EP '90s-Set Internet Startup Comedy in the Works at CBS

Have you ever wondered what Halt and Catch Fire would look like as a multi-camera comedy? If so, you may be in luck. CBS has put into development AOK, a ’90s-set workplace sitcom from executive producers Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) and John Quaintance (Will & Grace), Deadline reports. The potential series, which is being penned by Quaintance, revolves around “a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs” at an “underdog Internet company in pre-America Online 1991… who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS

