AbbVie (ABBV) Reports ABBV-951Showed Improvement in Controlling Motor Fluctuations Compared to Oral Levodopa/Carbidopa Medication in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR clinical study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920, a wholly owned gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease. As of the September 17, 2021 cutoff date, results from the four patients treated in the first two dose cohorts (0.5e13 vg/kg and 1e13 vg/kg) showed that isaralgagene civaparvovec was generally well tolerated. All four patients exhibited above normal alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) activity, which was maintained for up to one year for the first patient treated and through 14 weeks for the most recently treated patient. Activity of 2-fold to 15-fold above mean normal was observed at last measurement as of the cutoff date. Withdrawal from enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) has taken place for one patient and is planned for the other patient on ERT, based on the stability of their α-Gal A activity following treatment.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO