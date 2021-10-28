CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AbbVie (ABBV) Reports ABBV-951Showed Improvement in Controlling Motor Fluctuations Compared to Oral Levodopa/Carbidopa Medication in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that continuous 24 hours/day subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) was statistically superior to oral levodopa/carbidopa in reducing motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD) in a...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Reports Prelim Phase 1/2 Data Showing Tolerability and Sustained Elevated α-Gal A Enzyme Activity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR clinical study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920, a wholly owned gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease. As of the September 17, 2021 cutoff date, results from the four patients treated in the first two dose cohorts (0.5e13 vg/kg and 1e13 vg/kg) showed that isaralgagene civaparvovec was generally well tolerated. All four patients exhibited above normal alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) activity, which was maintained for up to one year for the first patient treated and through 14 weeks for the most recently treated patient. Activity of 2-fold to 15-fold above mean normal was observed at last measurement as of the cutoff date. Withdrawal from enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) has taken place for one patient and is planned for the other patient on ERT, based on the stability of their α-Gal A activity following treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Vaccitech plc (VACC) Reports Publication of Second Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results of ChAdOx1 Vaccine

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the publication in The Lancet Microbe of the first Phase 1 clinical trial conducted in the Middle East evaluating the safety and tolerability of the ChAdOx1 MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) vaccine candidate. The study builds on the first Phase 1 clinical trial of ChAdOx1 MERS conducted in the United Kingdom and published in Lancet ID last year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Xencor (XNCR) Reports Clinical Data from the Phase 1 Study of Tidutamab in Neuroendocrine Tumors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced updated clinical data from a Phase 1 study of tidutamab, an SSTR2 x CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The data will be presented during the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society’s 2021 Multidisciplinary NET Medical Virtual Symposium (NANETS).
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

AbbVie’s ABBV-951 Phase 3 Study Reflects Optimism; Shares Rise

Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) rose 1.2% to close at $109.67 on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company study revealed the results of the Phase 3 study of ABBV-951, an investigational therapy. The results showed that continuous, subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 met its primary endpoint. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks) Notably,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbvie#Balance Disorder#Streetinsider Premium#Abbv#Disease Diary
Phramalive.com

Alnylam and AbbVie Each Reveal Influential Phase III Results

Nine months after first reporting that its investigational RNAi drug vutrisiran hit its nine-month endpoints in the Phase III HELIOS-A study, Alnylam announced Thursday that the experimental treatment continues to demonstrate positive results at the 18-month mark in patients diagnosed with polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. Cambridge, Mass.-based...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Sorrento reports positive data from two trials of oral capsule for Covid-19

Sorrento Therapeutics has reported positive initial data from two Phase II clinical trials of its oral capsule, Abivertinib, to treat hospitalised Covid-19- patients with pneumonia and respiratory depression. A new small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Abivertinib specifically acts on mutant forms of the epidermal growth factor receptor and Bruton’s tyrosine kinase.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rafael (RFL) AVENGER 500 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating CPI-613 in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as a first-line therapy in patients misses primary endpoint

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a company focused on the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced that the AVENGER 500 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CPI-613® (devimistat) in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as a first-line therapy in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Angeion Corp (ANGN) and Vifor Pharma Reports Phase 3 Trial of ANG-3777 Did Not Demonstrate Statistically Significant Difference from Placebo

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) and Vifor Pharma today announced the Phase 3 trial of Angion’s ANG-3777 did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference from placebo on the primary endpoint (eGFR at 12 months) in the population of deceased donor kidney transplant patients who were at risk for developing delayed graft function (DGF).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Second Dupixent Phase 3 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Trial To Demonstrate Significant Disease Improvements, Underscoring Role Of Type 2 Inflammation In This Complex Disease

Second Dupixent (dupilumab) Phase 3 eosinophilic esophagitis trial to demonstrate significant disease improvements, underscoring role of type 2 inflammation in this complex disease. Dupixent 300 mg weekly significantly improved the ability to swallow and reduced eosinophils in the esophagus compared to placebo, reinforcing positive results from first Phase 3 trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Positive Interim Data From TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Positive high-level results from AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aadi Bio (AADI) Announces Publication of its Phase 2 Registrational Trial of nab-Sirolimus in Patients with Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the publication of “nab-Sirolimus for Patients with Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors”, detailing its AMPECT study of investigational ABI-009 in the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Journal of Clinical Oncology. The authors concluded that investigational nab-sirolimus (ABI-009, formerly known as nab-rapamycin), if approved, may represent an important new treatment option in malignant PEComa, a rare cancer and aggressive form of sarcoma, with no currently approved treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

Clene (CLNN) Reports Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS Trial Did Not Meet Endpoints

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease with its potential first-in-class catalytically active nanocrystal suspension, today announced top-line data from RESCUE-ALS, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CNM-Au8 as a disease modifying treatment for people with early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

atai Life Sciences (ATAI) Announces Supportive Interim Data from First 8-Patient Cohort of Phase 2a Trial for Novel Treatment of Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai") today announced that it has observed encouraging interim data from the first 8-patient cohort of its Phase 2a trial, demonstrating potential pro-cognitive effects of its compound RL-007, a cholinergic, glutamatergic, and GABA type B receptor modulator, for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS).
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Announces Topline Results From Phase 2b Trial for Bentracimab

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced topline data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of bentracimab, which was conducted in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old. The Phase 2b trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. The Phase 2b pivotal trial was conducted concurrently with the company’s ongoing REVERSE-IT Phase 3 pivotal trial of bentracimab, as agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following an End-of-Phase 1 meeting in July 2019. Bentracimab is a novel, recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Reports Promising Interim Data from Phase 1b Trial of Arginase Inhibitor CB-280 in Cystic Fibrosis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today shared interim safety and efficacy results from a Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial evaluating CB-280, the company’s investigational arginase inhibitor, in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). The data were shared in a poster presentation at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Conference (NACFC; Abstract 529).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Chicago Business Journal

Drug maker AbbVie reports 'excellent' third quarter

Thanks to increased sales of its Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq immunology drugs, AbbVie Inc. reported a big increase in its third-quarter sales and earnings. The North Chicago-based drug maker (Nasdaq: ABBV) reported third-quarter net revenue rose 11.2% to $14.342 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 17.7% to $3.33, which were both above analysts' expectations. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters First Call expected third-quarter revenue of $14.3 billion and earnings of $3.22 per share.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

FDA OKs Phase 2 Trial of Oral NE3107 in Easing Inflammation

The launch of a Phase 2 trial into the safety and early efficacy of oral NE3107 in treating Parkinson’s disease patients with motor fluctuations while on levodopa was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), BioVie, the therapy’s developer, announced. BioVie plans to initiate patient enrollment for the...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Recommended to Continue Phase 2b Trial Based on Interim Data by ASPEN-COVID-19 Data and Safety Monitoring Committee

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today provided an update on the ASPEN-COVID-19 Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating rNAPc2 as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The Company announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has completed a pre-specified interim analysis and, based on the DSMC’s review of approximately 75% of the projected final efficacy and safety data, recommended completion of the clinical trial with no modifications to the trial design. The rNAPc2 development program has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company now anticipates completion of target enrollment of 160 patients by year end 2021 and reporting of topline data in the first quarter of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Reports Initial Data from the First Phase 1a Dose Escalation Trial of NX-2127

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced initial data demonstrating clinically meaningful degradation of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including in a chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patient with significant mutations in the BTK gene associated with resistance to standard of care BTK inhibitors. These results will be presented by Nurix’s president and chief executive officer Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., and Nurix’s senior vice president of clinical development Robert J. Brown, M.D., at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit at 11:45 a.m. ET today, October 27, 2021. The slides for this presentation will be made available in the investor section of the company’s website.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

