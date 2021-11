Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Dr. Tunde Sotunde MD, MBA, FAAP has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sotunde has more than 20 years' experience in the health care industry and currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, North Carolina's largest insurer which provides coverage to more than 4.2 million members. Dr. Sotunde will fill the seat vacated by Michael D'Amato, who has decided to retire from the Board.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO