Rafael (RFL) AVENGER 500 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating CPI-613 in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as a first-line therapy in patients misses primary endpoint

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced topline data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of bentracimab, which was conducted in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old. The Phase 2b trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. The Phase 2b pivotal trial was conducted concurrently with the company's ongoing REVERSE-IT Phase 3 pivotal trial of bentracimab, as agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following an End-of-Phase 1 meeting in July 2019. Bentracimab is a novel, recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO