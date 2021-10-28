CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael (RFL) AVENGER 500 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating CPI-613 in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as a first-line therapy in patients misses primary endpoint

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rafael" or the "Company"), a company focused on the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced that the AVENGER 500 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

