Must-win territory continues for LAFC on Saturday, with the most must-winningest of the games to date coming against Minnesota United at Allianz Field. LAFC have kept their playoff hopes alive by winning their last two games, most recently a 3-2 comeback win over FC Dallas on Wednesday, with the white-hot Cristian Arango leading the way for the black-and-gold. That gives them hope they can leapfrog the teams above them in the Western Conference to get into the playoff slots, but Minnesota are just four points ahead of them in the standings, and so this is a six-pointer for both teams’ postseason prospects.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO