Professional golf has a new deep-pocketed upstart circuit, backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and led by former world No. 1 Greg Norman. LIV Golf Investments said Friday that it plans to invest more than $200 million into the sport, including prize funds and player commitments, starting with a partnership with the Asian Tour that will create 10 new annual events. Norman will be CEO of the group, which called the commitment one of the “biggest investments in the history of professional golf.” This is the long-rumored disruption to pro golf that has polarized the industry for years, leading the PGA...

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO