Greg Norman is aboard. That much we know. The World Golf Hall of Famer was officially named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the upstart entity behind a new 10-event series on the Asian Tour that will debut in 2022 and feature tournaments in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Golf Saudi is indeed involved in the new “partnership” between LIV Golf and the Asian Tour, but questions abound regarding what we’ll see next year and the group’s long-term vision. “This is only the beginning,” Norman said in a statement.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO