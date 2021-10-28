CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Submits NDA to U.S. FDA for Tebipenem HBr for the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections including Pyelonephritis

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced...

www.streetinsider.com

womensmentalhealth.org

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Plans to Submit a New Drug Application for Zuranolone to the FDA in 2022

It looks as if we may soon have another treatment for postpartum depression: zuranolone. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced their plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zuranolone. Like brexanolone, zuranolone is a neurosteroid, an analogue of allopregnanolone which is a positive allosteric modulator of the GABA-A receptor. What distinguishes zuranolone from brexanolone is that it has much better oral bioavailability and thus does not have to be administered intravenously. It can be taken as an oral medication, similar to conventional antidepressants. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen will seek approval of a two-week, once-daily treatment option for MDD and PPD that produces rapid relief from symptoms within days.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces FDA Clearance of its IND for LABP-104 for the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LABP-104, a novel, oral, systemically delivered LANCL2 agonist, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The FDA has recently cleared an IND application for LABP-104 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Landos has initiated a Phase 1 trial of LABP-104 for the treatment of RA and SLE in healthy volunteers and expects to report topline results in the first half of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Incyte (INCY) Announces Acceptance of NDA for Parsaclisib for Three Types of Relapsed or Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for parsaclisib, an investigational novel potent, highly selective, next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2021

Ticagrelor Monotherapy Beats DAPT in STEMI Ticagrelor monotherapy after 3 months of dual-antiplatelet therapy in patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction treated with drug-eluting stents proved a winning strategy in TICO-STEMI. Medscape Medical News, Oct 15, 2020. MitraClip Effective for Post-MI Acute MR With Cardiogenic Shock Percutaneous mitral valve repair with...
HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Got Pfizer Have Lower Antibodies—Here's Why

Over the past several months, health experts and officials have analyzed the protection granted by Pfizer's vaccine. Recent research has shown that while Moderna's vaccine remains rather stable over time, the other mRNA vaccine appears to wane in its protection against infection, despite using similar technology. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine diminishes enough to warrant the authorization of booster shots for certain groups of people. Now, new research shows that a much larger group could have lower antibodies from the Pfizer shot.
INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Zinc May Ease Symptoms, Accelerate Recovery in Patients With Respiratory Tract Infections

The investigators caution that the quality of the evidence is variable and an optimal formulation or dose remains unknown. Zinc supplements may help to reduce the symptoms of a respiratory tract infection and reduce the duration of the illness, according to a pooled analysis of available evidence published in BMJ Open. The investigators caution that the quality of the evidence is variable and an optimal formulation or dose remains unknown.
SCIENCE
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
naturalproductsinsider.com

Kratom products must be destroyed under court order

Two businesses that claimed an interest in kratom products seized by the U.S. government agreed last month to destroy the articles under FDA’s supervision. On Oct. 26, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Fla. entered a consent decree as a final judgment. The seized products that BioBotanical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox40jackson.com

CDC director responds after senator claims agency website gives more weight to natural immunity than vaccine

Much of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been in relation to the use of vaccines for immunity to the exclusion of reliance on natural immunity for those who have been infected and recovered, but Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., had questions for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky over guidance that gave the appearance of giving greater weight to natural immunity.
EDUCATION

