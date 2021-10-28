Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Submits NDA to U.S. FDA for Tebipenem HBr for the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections including Pyelonephritis

It looks as if we may soon have another treatment for postpartum depression: zuranolone. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced their plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zuranolone. Like brexanolone, zuranolone is a neurosteroid, an analogue of allopregnanolone which is a positive allosteric modulator of the GABA-A receptor. What distinguishes zuranolone from brexanolone is that it has much better oral bioavailability and thus does not have to be administered intravenously. It can be taken as an oral medication, similar to conventional antidepressants. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen will seek approval of a two-week, once-daily treatment option for MDD and PPD that produces rapid relief from symptoms within days.

