Brickell Biotech (BBI) Prices 26.3M Share Offering at $0.38/sh

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement for a registered direct offering with an institutional investor of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share and a Series B Warrant to purchase an additional 2,500,000 shares, for total gross proceeds of $5.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. AVCtechnologies would receive an additional $5.0 million in gross proceeds if the Series B Warrant is exercised in full. The Series B Warrant has an exercise price of $2.00 per share, is exercisable on the date of issuance and expires two years from the date of issuance. Commencing ten trading days after the issuance of the Series B Warrant, the Company may force the investor to exercise its Series B Warrant in the event shares of the Company's common stock trade at or above $2.40/share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, subject to certain conditions, including equity conditions.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO