Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Devon Taylor Keller, 31, on Wednesday, for Domestic Abuse Assault, Strangulation. Keller was taken to Union County Jail. Keller posted the $2,000 bond.

John Lyle Vanscoy, 36, of Lorimor, was arrested Wednesday at the intersection of Fremont and Maple. Vanscoy was charged with two outside agency warrants for Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Misdemeanor. Vanscoy was taken to Union County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a judge. Vanscoy was charged later that day with Controlled Substance Violation – Conspire with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Controlled Substance Violation – Conspire Intent Manufacture/Deliver False Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense, 2 – Failure to Affix Drug Stamp. No bond was set at this time. Additional charges are pending.