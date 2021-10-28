CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0cfHgpe200

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Devon Taylor Keller, 31, on Wednesday, for Domestic Abuse Assault, Strangulation. Keller was taken to Union County Jail. Keller posted the $2,000 bond.

John Lyle Vanscoy, 36, of Lorimor, was arrested Wednesday at the intersection of Fremont and Maple. Vanscoy was charged with two outside agency warrants for Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Misdemeanor. Vanscoy was taken to Union County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a judge. Vanscoy was charged later that day with Controlled Substance Violation – Conspire with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Controlled Substance Violation – Conspire Intent Manufacture/Deliver False Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense, 2 – Failure to Affix Drug Stamp. No bond was set at this time. Additional charges are pending.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man faces Assault Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost of Creston at the intersection of 1st Avenue and W. 4th Street. Officers charged Trost with Domestic Abuse Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and public intoxication. Authorities transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Armed Robbery under Investigation in Corning

(Corning) On Sunday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Hy Vee grocery store in Corning. Authorities say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled before deputies arrived on the scene. There were no injuries reported, and the case remains under investigation.
CORNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Gurardo Garcia Gutierrez, 22, of Hokins, Missouri, was arrested October 30th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Gutierrez was held on no bond. Kortnee James Cordell Nelson, 20, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested October 31st for Driving While Barred....
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mt. Ayr Man Arrested, Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Wisconsin Woman

(Urbandale, IA) — A 46-year-old Mt. Ayr man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of a Wisconsin woman. Thirty-year-old Rachel Reuter was reported missing by her father June 16th. Authorities think James Shiloh Klever killed her on June 13th, but her remains haven’t been found. Klever is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond in the Polk County Jail. Reuter was last seen leaving a motel in Urbandale on June 12th at about 11:30 a-m. Investigators say she has ties to eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Union County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Lorimor, IA
County
Union County, IA
City
Fremont, IA
Creston, IA
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Crawford County Man arrested on Drug Possession Charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Denison, Iowa man, following a traffic stop at 140th and Highway 48. During the investigation, deputies found drugs and paraphernalia. They arrested 58-year-old Elton Dean Chandler of Denison for driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and unlawful possession of prescription medication. Deputies transported Chandler to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stabbing Victim Undergoing Treatment For Critical Injuries In Fort Dodge

(Fort Dodge, IA) A 21-year-old stabbing victim has been hospitalized for treatment of her critical injuries in Fort Dodge. Police responded after a caller said the victim had texted her saying someone was inside her home. When officers arrived, there was no response initially, but they found the injured woman after making entry. She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Police say they canvassed the area but didn’t find a suspect. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

One hurt in Semi Accident in Adair County

(Adair County) The Iowa State Patrol says one person suffered injuries in an accident involving three semis in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 near the 73.5-mile maker in Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say 50-year old Geno...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man arrested on Warrant for Assault

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Stanton man on assault charges. Police arrested 52-year old James Bruce Castillo on Monday following a traffic stop near Highway 34 and Highway 48 in Red Oak on a Page County Warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault-Injury, or Mental Illness, 1st offense. Officers transported Castillo to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Domestic Violence#Lyle#Creston Police Report
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 609 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, October 27 through Wednesday, November 3, 227 cases less than one week ago. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 221 new positive...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy