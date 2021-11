For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.

