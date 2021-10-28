CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
hazard-herald.com
 7 days ago

An eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mitchell Hoog Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Hoog, one of the lead stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival has signed with Buchwald for representation. Hoog leads the Saved by the Bell cast alongside Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. In the Peacock comedy, which will return for Season 2 on Nov. 24, Hoog stars as Mac Morris, the son of California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). He recently appeared opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. The Colorado-born actor has also appeared in Richard Jewell, Harriet and Walk Ride Rodeo. Additional credits include Lifetime’s The Surrogate, the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix’s Daybreak. He continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
Variety

Inside ‘Saved by the Bell’s’ Emotional Tribute to Dustin Diamond

When Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining drops its second season on Nov. 24, it will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond right from the premiere episode. Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers beginning in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” the prequel to “Saved by the Bell” in 1988. He continued the character through the flagship series, short-lived “College Years” spinoff and six years of “The New Class” spinoff, making his time with the character a dozen years in total. Diamond passed away from lung cancer in February of this year. His character was referenced in the first season of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Prodigy
Popculture

'That '70s Show': Laura Prepon Breaks Silence on Netflix's 'That '90s Show'

That '70s Show star Laura Prepon might not be involved in the upcoming sequel series That '90s Show, but she is still excited about seeing her former co-stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp play Red and Kitty Forman again. The new show will focus on Leia Forman, the daughter of Prepon's Donna Pinciotti and Topher Grace's Eric Forman, visiting her grandparents in the 1990s. Netflix ordered the spin-off series in early October.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Brett Gray, Ella Purnell & More Attend 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Screening

Brett Gray and Ella Purnell stepped out for the tastemaker reception and screening of their new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy held at Lombardi House on Wednesday (October 27) in Los Angeles. The pair voice Dal and Gwyn, respectively, and were joined by their co-stars Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk) and Dee...
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

The All Access Podcast Tunes In Interviews With ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators And Cast

With Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 done, Tony and Laurie round up interviews with creator Mike McMahan about what to expect in season 3. They ponder the possibilities of which Soong Brent Spiner will be playing on Picard season 2, what surprises Anson Mount and the Strange New Worlds team have in store, and clues about what’s happening in season 4 from the Discovery trailer. Then they play excerpts from the Star Trek: Prodigy interviews at New York Comic Con, hearing from the Hageman brothers, and cast members Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, and Rylee Alazraqui. They wrap up with a look at an AI addressing moral quandaries from Star Trek and a relaxing (?) loop of ambient Borg sounds.
TV SERIES
NBC Philadelphia

Set Phasers to Fun! ‘Star Trek: Prodigy' Puts a Young Crew at the Helm

Almost exactly 55 years ago, the original “Star Trek” series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy took viewers across the galaxy, to explore brave new worlds. Now the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created continues in the new Nickelodeon Animation Studios series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”. Rather than adults at the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators and Director Discuss the Heart of Trek

On October 28, Paramount+, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will launch Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series created specifically for a target audience of young people. This is a show that comes to the table with an exceptional pedigree in creativity. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are a powerhouse brother duo with writing credentials for long-running popular animated series such as Netflix's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy character promos reveal who the captain is

Star Trek: Prodigy has released character promos for the upcoming debut. Star Trek: Prodigy is debuting in just mere days and the folks over at Star Trek’s social media profiles want to introduce fans to all the new characters. The show will focus on seven kids (six kids and a space dog, maybe?) who find a Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar. The ship is found unbeknownst to most people in the Delta Quadrant, and the kids end up taking the ship as a way to create a new life for themselves.
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together – and the workings of Starfleet – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Ella Purnell Discusses Why She Wanted to Join the Star Trek Universe

In the first episode of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy, we meet a bevy of new characters, including young aliens Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Dal (Brett Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui). And particularly for Purnell, who has taken on some darker projects like Netflix’s Army of the Dead and Showtime’s upcoming Yellowjackets, Prodigy was a refreshing change of pace.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Gets Animated Over The ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere

Tony and Laurie, as always, start with the news: Discovery and Picard picked up three Saturn awards, the new Center Seat documentary premieres in November, and you can expect (at some point) to see Lower Decks books and comics. They talk about the SyFy Sistas’ takeover of the Shuttle Pod podcast and Tony tells Laurie about his evening at the Star Trek: Prodigy premiere event in Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
TVLine

Johnny Galecki to EP '90s-Set Internet Startup Comedy in the Works at CBS

Have you ever wondered what Halt and Catch Fire would look like as a multi-camera comedy? If so, you may be in luck. CBS has put into development AOK, a ’90s-set workplace sitcom from executive producers Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) and John Quaintance (Will & Grace), Deadline reports. The potential series, which is being penned by Quaintance, revolves around “a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs” at an “underdog Internet company in pre-America Online 1991… who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world,...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Sneak Peeks Debut During NFL Sunday Football

Paramount+ offered Star Trek fans two sneak previews of Star Trek: Prodigy during yesterday's NFL football games. Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers, debuts this week on Paramount+. Previous footage showed Hologram Janeway's debut. The first new preview for the series shows two of its characters, Dal (Bretty Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), powering the USS Protostar on for the first time. The Protostar is a derelict, experimental Starfleet vessel that was somehow left stranded in the Delta Quadrant. The ship's universal translator system allows the two characters, each of a different alien species, to understand each other for the first time.
NFL

Comments / 0

