CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
news-graphic.com
 7 days ago

An eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up...

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'That '70s Show': Laura Prepon Breaks Silence on Netflix's 'That '90s Show'

That '70s Show star Laura Prepon might not be involved in the upcoming sequel series That '90s Show, but she is still excited about seeing her former co-stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp play Red and Kitty Forman again. The new show will focus on Leia Forman, the daughter of Prepon's Donna Pinciotti and Topher Grace's Eric Forman, visiting her grandparents in the 1990s. Netflix ordered the spin-off series in early October.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mitchell Hoog Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Hoog, one of the lead stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival has signed with Buchwald for representation. Hoog leads the Saved by the Bell cast alongside Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. In the Peacock comedy, which will return for Season 2 on Nov. 24, Hoog stars as Mac Morris, the son of California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). He recently appeared opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. The Colorado-born actor has also appeared in Richard Jewell, Harriet and Walk Ride Rodeo. Additional credits include Lifetime’s The Surrogate, the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix’s Daybreak. He continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prodigy
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Inverse

Kate Mulgrew reveals a new Captain Janeway for Star Trek: Prodigy

There are two Captain Janeways. With the launch of the animated Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy, Captain Kathryn Janeway — Captain of the Starship Voyager — has been duplicated, this time, as a hologram. While Trek fans are used to doppelgängers crashing the Final Frontier, the latest Janeway isn’t evil...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

The All Access Podcast Tunes In Interviews With ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators And Cast

With Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 done, Tony and Laurie round up interviews with creator Mike McMahan about what to expect in season 3. They ponder the possibilities of which Soong Brent Spiner will be playing on Picard season 2, what surprises Anson Mount and the Strange New Worlds team have in store, and clues about what’s happening in season 4 from the Discovery trailer. Then they play excerpts from the Star Trek: Prodigy interviews at New York Comic Con, hearing from the Hageman brothers, and cast members Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, and Rylee Alazraqui. They wrap up with a look at an AI addressing moral quandaries from Star Trek and a relaxing (?) loop of ambient Borg sounds.
TV SERIES
nbcboston.com

Set Phasers to Fun! ‘Star Trek: Prodigy' Puts a Young Crew at the Helm

Almost exactly 55 years ago, the original “Star Trek” series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy took viewers across the galaxy, to explore brave new worlds. Now the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created continues in the new Nickelodeon Animation Studios series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”. Rather than adults at the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Britbox#Mourning#Love Life#Cbs#Hbo
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together – and the workings of Starfleet – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 2

Fugitive Zero explains they are, Medusan, an energy-based lifeform. They are curious about Dal and his hope. Zero explains how he was captured and used to torture prisoners. Zero reveals that they've never been able to read the Diviner's mind but was able to discern the Diviner was searching for something, the Protostar.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators and Director Discuss the Heart of Trek

On October 28, Paramount+, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will launch Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series created specifically for a target audience of young people. This is a show that comes to the table with an exceptional pedigree in creativity. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are a powerhouse brother duo with writing credentials for long-running popular animated series such as Netflix's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Gets Animated Over The ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere

Tony and Laurie, as always, start with the news: Discovery and Picard picked up three Saturn awards, the new Center Seat documentary premieres in November, and you can expect (at some point) to see Lower Decks books and comics. They talk about the SyFy Sistas’ takeover of the Shuttle Pod podcast and Tony tells Laurie about his evening at the Star Trek: Prodigy premiere event in Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
showbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Serves as Entry Point for Newcomers

Star Trek: Prodigy – the 10th series and the third animated series set in the 55-year-old science-fiction franchise – will serve as a gateway for Trek newbies, particularly children to whom it’s geared. “In the pilot, they start in the Delta Quadrant (a largely unexplored region of space). That was...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Johnny Galecki to EP '90s-Set Internet Startup Comedy in the Works at CBS

Have you ever wondered what Halt and Catch Fire would look like as a multi-camera comedy? If so, you may be in luck. CBS has put into development AOK, a ’90s-set workplace sitcom from executive producers Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) and John Quaintance (Will & Grace), Deadline reports. The potential series, which is being penned by Quaintance, revolves around “a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs” at an “underdog Internet company in pre-America Online 1991… who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world,...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Watch New Clips And Character Promos For ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ [UPDATED]

Star Trek: Prodigy arrives on Thursday and Paramount+ has been releasing more promos to build buzz for the premiere of the kids’ animated series, including airing two clips during Sunday NFL games on CBS. New clips. The following clips were shown on Sunday during CBS NFL football. First up is...
NFL
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Roundtable Interview: Kate Mulgrew

We’ve got a short break between Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, but that doesn’t mean we’re slacking off. I was fortunate to join a group of journalists in a roundtable discussion with the cast and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy. It was an absolute treat to get to meet them and ask some questions about Prodigy, especially getting to interview my Captain, Kate Mulgrew.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy