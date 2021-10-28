CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

KROC News

Rochester Man Killed in Garbage Truck Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - 53-year-old Rochester man was the victim of the fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday morning near Austin. The State Patrol says he was driving a garbage truck west on I-90 when it entered the median and rolled just before 12 noon. The wrecked truck came to rest on the south edge of the eastbound lanes about a mile west of the Highway 56 interchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Shots Fired In Northeast Rochester Neighborhood

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - A shooting was reported early Wednesday in northeast Rochester. A 40-year-old man called 911 just before 3:00 am to report hearing gunshots outside his home in the 400 block of 9th Ave NE, near Oakwood Cemetery. Officers found the shots had been fired at the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Among The Victims Of Three Deadly Traffic Wrecks

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - There were three fatal traffic wrecks reported Wednesday by the Minnesota State Patrol and one of the victims was a Rochester man. The State Patrol says 53-year-old Dean Sinnwell was driving a garbage truck on I-90 near Austin around noon when the vehicle went into the median and rolled. Reports indicate he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Fatal Truck Crash on I-90 Near Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash this afternoon near Austin. State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christensen reported the deadly rollover crash occurred on I-90 near mile marker 183. That is about one-mile west of the Highway 56 accident to Brownsdale and Rose Creek. Preliminary...
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Warsaw Town Hall Crash Victim Identified

The Rice County Sheriff's Office issued a News Release today stating they have positive identification of the individual found in the dirver's compartment of a vehicle that struck the Warsaw Town Hall last Thursday evening. Robin Marie Roberts, 57, of Waseca was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office....
WARSAW, MN
KROC News

Two Teens Hurt In Traffic Crash Near Faribault

Elko New Market, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck Monday in rural Scott County. The State Patrol reports the accident happened around 9:45 pm on I-35 about 10 miles north of Faribault. Both vehicles were headed south at the time of the crash.
FARIBAULT, MN
KROC News

Wabasha Teenager Injured in Crash on Highway 61

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Wabasha teenager was injured in a crash this morning near La Crosse. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Trey Wallskog was driving a car north on Highway 61 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a guardrail. He was transported to the Winona hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA, MN
KROC News

Rochester Fire Department Responds to Bomb Threat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department's Chemical Assessment Team was activated Saturday to participate in the response to a bomb threat in Faribault. A news release says the CAT truck was dispatched at the request of the State Fire Marshall's Office to help identify an unknown substance associated with the threat. There was concern about a possible release of hazardous materials.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Plea Deal For Rochester Man Caught With More Than 200 Pounds of Pot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -A Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement to settle the charges against him from a major drug bust several years ago. 47-year-old Jeffrey Lawstuen also entered guilty pleas to felony drug charges stemming from Rochester police investigations earlier this year and last year. The plea deal calls for his sentences for those convictions to be served concurrently with a recommended 65-month prison term for a first-degree drug trafficking charge connected to his arrest in October 2018 after he was caught with nearly 230 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Olmsted County Deputy Breaks Off High Speed Pursuit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Olmsted County deputy called to the scene of a reported theft ended up chasing a vehicle at speeds of more than 80 mph on a rural road. The deputy was called to a site in the 6900 block of County Rd 139 around 9:00 am Sunday to check a report of a missing generator from a hunting cabin.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Amazing Lights at Bluff Valley is 30 Minutes from Rochester & Opens Friday

Lights at Bluff Valley in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota Opens November 5th. The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching! Although we don't have snow yet, some of the biggest displays of Christmas lights have already been busy preparing for the season. One of the biggest in Southeast Minnesota is Light at Bluff Valley and they are excited to say that they are opening on Friday, November 5th, 2021!
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Arrest Garage Burglary Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A homeless Rochester man was arrested early Friday as the suspect in a burglary at a downtown underground parking garage. And he was also identified as the suspect in a similar burglary the night before. Officers were called to the Knob Hill Condominiums along...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Dodge Center Residents Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Dodge County residents were injured Saturday when a tree struck their motorcycle crash along a curvey stretch of highway in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Timothy Johnson of Dodge Center was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 60 when the crash occurred. The incident was reported just before 3:45 PM about 6 miles west of Wabasha. The State Patrol report does not state if the tree fell on the motorcycle or if the motorcycle left the roadway.
WABASHA, MN
KROC News

Winona Teen Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

Utica, MN (KROC-AM News) - A one-car crash last night injured a Winona teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Jarin Hanson was driving east on Highway 14 in Winona County when, for some reason, his car crossed over the westbound lane and crashed into the ditch. The incident occurred just before 11 PM on the east edge of Utica.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in Collision With MN State Trooper

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late last night involving a State Trooper. The State Patrol says the trooper was responding to a call for assistance just before 11 PM was rear-ended by a motorcycle. The incident occurred along I-94 just south of the I-694 interchange in Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Car Wash Transforming Into The Tunnel of Terror

You've taken your kids to haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and trunk-or-treat events, but have you ever taken them to a Halloween-themed car wash?!? A Rochester car wash is turning into a haunted attraction this weekend with kid-friendly times and spookier sessions meant for adults. Tommy's Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's is...
ROCHESTER, MN
