Internet

Facebook exec pushes back on whistleblower claims

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, says the social media giant does...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Revealed: Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who claims firm puts 'profits before people'

Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, it has been revealed. Haugen, who claims Facebook puts 'profits before people,' earlier this month released tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company's civic integrity unit.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Newsmax correspondent who claimed vaccine has a tracer called Luciferase is suspended by Twitter

The White House correspondent for right-wing news outlet Newsmax has been suspended from Twitter for a week, under the social media platform’s rules about spreading Covid misinformation.Emerald Robinson posted a tweet on Monday that falsely claimed Covid vaccines “contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked”.She added: “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”The Daily Beast reported that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Ms Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy”.Luciferase is a class of enzymes that produces bioluminescence, which is when living...
U.S. POLITICS
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
Government Technology

Senators Push Back Against Facebook Cryptocurrency Program

(TNS) — Given recent revelations of Facebook’s failure to protect its users, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio on Tuesday argued that the company shouldn’t be allowed to launch a new cryptocurrency. In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Brown and several other...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Get Breitbart out of News Tab': Facebook employees tried to suppress conservative news outlets, whistleblower claims

Facebook employees complained about Breitbart being included in their news tab, according to internal messages released by a whistleblower. The complaints arose amid the George Floyd protests, in June 2020. Breitbart, a conservative website which used to be run by Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon, was particularly focused on...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

A Zucker born every minute: Facebook stock RISES as company reports quarterly profits soared 17% to $9.2BILLION despite slew of devastating whistleblower claims

Despite an avalanche of damaging whistleblower claims and revelations based on internal documents, Facebook on Monday reported soaring profits for the latest quarter. Facebook stock rose more than 1 percent in after-hours trading before erasing the gains on Tuesday, a day after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified to British lawmakers and at least a dozen US news outlets published scathing reports based on internal documents known as the Facebook Papers.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

The suits behind the whistleblower: How Frances Haugen is backed by a high-powered team of lawyers and media strategists as she exposes Facebook’s secrets

Frances Haugen's evidence to Parliament and the US Congress has made headlines around the world. But MailOnline can reveal the Facebook whistleblower's campaign against the company's alleged online failings is far from a one-woman affair. The 37-year-old former tech executive at the company is backed by a high-powered team of...
LAW
Daily Mail

Facebook goes into damage control mode: Tech giant exec slaps down whistleblower Frances Haugen and insists company doesn't put profit before user safety

A Facebook executive slapped down accusations of putting profits over people, saying a whistleblower 'mischaracterized' and 'misrepresented' the company's motives as the social media giant goes into damage control over leaked internal documents. Monika Bickert, the company's head of global policy management, dismissed the bombshell testimony of former Facebook product...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Meta exec Clegg bats away accusations of whistleblower

Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications at Meta Platforms Inc. , brushed off the accusations of whistleblower Frances Haugen on Tuesday, insisting the social media giant has aggressively pursued transparency, child research, and regulation while disputing claims the company amplifies political unrest and harms kids. He said Meta moderates content in more than 70 countries and last week's rebrand to Meta had been in the making for months. "We're on this evolutionary curve and the company has been investing billions of dollars into metaverse technologies," Clegg said at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon. Clegg added that Haugen's claims could promote "sensible regulation."
BUSINESS
wcn247.com

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM's post for inciting violence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark. A spokeswoman for parent company Meta tells The Associated Press that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence. Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister posted as Tigray forces took control of key cities that put them in position to move toward the capital, Addis Ababa.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

