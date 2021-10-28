CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Cathedral Girls Soccer Falls at State; Boys Play Tonight

By Jay Caldwell
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cathedral girls soccer team lost 4-0 to Winona Cotter Wednesday night in Monticello. Cotter will play Minnehaha...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cathedral Volleyball Set for Section Semifinals

The Cathedral volleyball team will play in the Section 6AA semifinals at Tech High School against top-seeded Sauk Centre at 5 pm Thursday. The Crusaders are 17-11 and last played Sauk Centre on August 27 in the Albany Tournament. Cathedral lost that match 2 games to none. The Crusaders defeated Albany Monday in the Section quarterfinals 3 games to 1. They had lost 2 of 3 previous meetings with Albany this season.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cathedral Volleyball Advances; Rocori vs. Sauk Rapids Tonight

Cathedral downed Albany 3 games to 1 Monday night in the Section 6AA quarterfinals in Albany. Scores were 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 25-17. Kayla Sexton had 14 kills and Eleanor Pelzel added 12 kills for the Crusaders. Cathedral will play top seeded Sauk Centre at Tech High School Thursday at 5pm in the Section semifinals. Pequot Lakes will play Milaca at 7pm at Tech in the other semifinal.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Kids Wanna Play Hockey? Try It For FREE This Saturday In Princeton

Hockey is a favorite Minnesota pastime in the winter months whether you're playing on a pond in your backyard or in a climate-controlled ice arena. If you've got kiddos at home who really want to learn how to play hockey and dabble into a Minnesota tradition, you can let them try it for free this weekend and see if they like it before you invest your money into it.
PRINCETON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
Monticello, MN
Sports
City
Monticello, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy