President Biden is burning a lot of fossil fuels in the name of fighting climate change. The president was accused of hypocrisy for his 85-vehicle motorcade last weekend at the Group of 20 summit in Rome, followed by his 21-car convoy from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N. Conference of the Parties, or COP26, climate confab. The BBC headline Tuesday declared: “COP26: Onlookers transfixed by Biden’s 21-strong motorcade,” while Fox News dubbed the conference a “gas-guzzling get-together.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO