Prince George's County Police Detectives Arrest Suspects in Domestic-Related Homicide in Kentland

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating two incidents which were reported on the same day one of five recent shootings occured in the area. On November 3, 2021 at approximately 1:53pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary that just occurred. The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. The unknown person displayed a handgun and pointed it at the resident prior to fleeing out the same door that he entered. The resident was unharmed and the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area yielded negative results for the suspect.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO