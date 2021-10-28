Prince George's County Police Detectives Arrest Suspects in Domestic-Related Homicide in Kentland
Detectives have rged two suspects for a recent domestic-related homicide in Kentland. The suspects are 49-year-old Cheryl Wright of Kentland and 31-year-old Jasmine Wright of Washington, DC. They are both charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 68-year-old Daniel Gregory Thompson of Kentland. The suspects are mother and daughter. Cheryl Wright was in a relationship with the victim.
