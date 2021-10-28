CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George's County Police Detectives Arrest Suspects in Domestic-Related Homicide in Kentland

 11 days ago

PGCPD

Detectives have rged two suspects for a recent domestic-related homicide in Kentland. The suspects are 49-year-old Cheryl Wright of Kentland and 31-year-old Jasmine Wright of Washington, DC. They are both charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 68-year-old Daniel Gregory Thompson of Kentland. The suspects are mother and daughter. Cheryl Wright was in a relationship with the victim.

On October 15, 2021, at approximately 1:30 am, Thompson was transported to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds. The preliminary investigation revealed Thompson had been stabbed in a home in the 6700 block of W. Forest Road in the Kentland area. He died of his injuries on October 17, 2021.
The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects stabbed the victim during an argument.

BatLife
7d ago

This is another sad case. Why can't some folks just walk away?

