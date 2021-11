Identity theft is a growing problem in the U.S., with about 1 in 20 Americans falling victim to it each year. Having your identity stolen is a serious problem that can negatively affect on your financial well-being and your ability to make large purchases. As we conduct more of our lives online, it’s easier than ever for bad actors to access our information and use it to commit fraudulent acts. But with some preparation and attention, you can protect yourself from identity fraud.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO