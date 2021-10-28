CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Planning Board to be Briefed on Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan Working Draft at Today’s (October 28) Meeting

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Planning Department will present the Working Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan to the Montgomery County Planning Board at its Thursday, October 28 meeting. The Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan builds upon the success of the 2000 Silver Spring Central...

