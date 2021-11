The Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) has announced Anita Bateman as its new Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Dr. Bateman has served in curatorial roles at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, the Williams College Museum of Art, and the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. She has a B.A. from Williams College, and an M.A. and Ph.D. from Duke. Her previous curatorial work focused on contemporary African art and art of the African diaspora. She has written for various publications, including The Photographer’s Green Book, which is referred to on its website as “a resource hub for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Advocacy within the lens-based art community.”

