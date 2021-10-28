Study: we’re not as smart as Google makes us think we are

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I’m not sure this was their intention, but with the announcement of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google just changed the way we think about smartphone pricing. I’m not trying to exaggerate or making a story out of nothing, but considering the Pixel 6’s starting price of only $599, Google shocked a lot of people and it should be noted across the industry — the same industry that has seen device pricing reach insane heights over the past few years.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO