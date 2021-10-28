Study: we’re not as smart as Google makes us think we are
By joeym
WTAX
7 days ago
It seems using Google to answer all our questions is making us think we’re smarter than we actually are. University of Texas researchers say though humans have long relied on external knowledge sources, online search...
People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I’m not sure this was their intention, but with the announcement of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google just changed the way we think about smartphone pricing. I’m not trying to exaggerate or making a story out of nothing, but considering the Pixel 6’s starting price of only $599, Google shocked a lot of people and it should be noted across the industry — the same industry that has seen device pricing reach insane heights over the past few years.
For Google, vision-driven search engine features have existed for a long time already. In some ways, it already exists in the form of the reverse image search feature and the Google Socratic app. However, Google recently hinted that Google Lens, the machine behind its advanced imaging searching features, will be...
With phones that either fold out to be tablets are just are tool tall to reach with one-hand, you could try and reach the top by playing finger gymnastics, or maybe actually use two hands, but that’s no fun. One of the biggest issues with these tall and large phones is the fact that Google keeps the address bar pinned to the top and doesn’t give you an option to move it down.
Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
NASA administrator Bill Nelson says it’s likely we’re not alone in the universe. “Are there other planet Earths out there?” Nelson asked during a livestream with the University of Virginia Center for Politics last week. “I certainly think so because the universe is so big.”. “Who am I to say...
The U.S. government is reportedly secretly issuing warrants for Google to provide user data on anyone typing in certain search terms, raising fears that innocent online users could get caught up in serious crime investigations at a greater frequency than previously thought.
Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
