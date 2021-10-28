CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage Coach and HomeBinder Integration automates Total Cost Analysis (TCA) mortgage loan comparisons within HomeBinder’s home management platform

By Terry Windall
Cover picture for the articleIntegration automates Mortgage Coach’s Total Cost Analysis (TCA) mortgage loan comparisons within HomeBinder’s home management platform. IRVINE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Mortgage Coach, the mortgage industry’s leading platform enabling lenders to create digital and accurate home loan options for consumers, today announced an integration with HomeBinder, a centralized...

