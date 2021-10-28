Mortgage Coach and HomeBinder Integration automates Total Cost Analysis (TCA) mortgage loan comparisons within HomeBinder’s home management platform

Halloween is nearly here! That means television networks think it’s a good idea to play scary movie trailers during the late afternoon football games on Sundays. My kids are afraid of both monsters under the bed AND ones under the couch during Chiefs games now. But let me get back on topic. To match the timing of the year, I thought I would write about why getting a mortgage can seem scary, and the key word in that last sentence is “seem.” So let’s get to debunking some perceptions.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO