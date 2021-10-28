CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Haplotype-resolved genome of diploid ginger (Zingiber officinale) and its unique gingerol biosynthetic pathway

By Hong-Lei Li
 8 days ago

Correction to: Hortic. Res. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00627-7 published online 5 August 2021. After online publication of the article1, the authors noticed the affiliation "College of Landscape Architecture and Life Science/Institute of Special Plants, Chongqing University of Arts and Sciences, Yongchuan, Chongqing, China" for author Yiqing Liu was missing. The original article...

