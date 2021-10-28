CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clone battles keep cancer in check

By Karen O’Leary, View author publications, Google Scholar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn normal epithelium, mutant clones compete with emerging tumors for space and survival, helping to curb early cancer development....

record-courier.com

The cancer nobody talks about: Reporter describes battle with endometrial cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month where people display pink ribbons to call attention to a type of cancer that every woman is at risk for. But just last month, it was Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month, the OTHER cancer that any woman can get. And since I was unaware of that fact until I beat one of those cancers, I’d like to throw a bit more awareness toward those cancers.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Nature.com

AI refines treatment selection for heart failure

AI-based analysis reveals clusters of patients with distinct responses to β-blockers, which could help to personalize treatment and improve survival. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Despite therapeutic advances, the mortality rate for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is unacceptably high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KFOX 14

How are we doing in the battle against lung cancer?

El Paso, Texas — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, so it's a good time for this question: How are we doing in the battle against lung cancer?. The answer is a lot better than we once were. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both men...
EL PASO, TX
#Cancer Research#Nature Medicine#Clones
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is A Game-Changer’: New Test Can Detect Over 50 Types Of Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – No one wants to be told that they have cancer. But the sooner you know, the sooner you can get live-saving treatment. Mayo Clinic will roll out a new test that can detect more than 50 cancers by the end of the year. Doctors call it a game-changer. “My dad, he was a healthy guy. He didn’t have any known risk factors for cancer,” Dr. Julia Feygin said. Feygin lost her 40-year-old father to pancreatic cancer at 13. Diagnosed at stage three, he lived for nine more months. “I strongly believe that purpose can be found in everything that happens,” Feygin...
CANCER
BBC

Parkrun: Keeping fit with running after a cancer diagnosis

Clocking up 100 Parkruns is always impressive, but for one woman, it is even more significant. Etta Roberts is 74 and joined the weekly 3.1 mile (5km) run round her local park to help her recover from cancer. "The physio team at the hospital were very supportive of the benefits...
CANCER
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and dizziness

People with diabetes may experience dizziness, either as a symptom of the condition or as a result of dehydration or certain medications. A doctor can help determine the cause and how to manage or treat it. Diabetes can cause low or high blood sugar, which can make people feel dizzy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Your eyes can show signs of ‘long COVID’

In a new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, researchers found nerve fiber loss and an increase in key immune (dendritic) cells on the surface of the eye (cornea) may be an identifying feature of ‘long COVID’. These changes were particularly evident among those with neurological symptoms, such...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

