Rochester, MN

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

By Kim David
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 7 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It...

Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Killed in Garbage Truck Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - 53-year-old Rochester man was the victim of the fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday morning near Austin. The State Patrol says he was driving a garbage truck west on I-90 when it entered the median and rolled just before 12 noon. The wrecked truck came to rest on the south edge of the eastbound lanes about a mile west of the Highway 56 interchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Shots Fired In Northeast Rochester Neighborhood

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - A shooting was reported early Wednesday in northeast Rochester. A 40-year-old man called 911 just before 3:00 am to report hearing gunshots outside his home in the 400 block of 9th Ave NE, near Oakwood Cemetery. Officers found the shots had been fired at the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fatal Truck Crash on I-90 Near Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash this afternoon near Austin. State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christensen reported the deadly rollover crash occurred on I-90 near mile marker 183. That is about one-mile west of the Highway 56 accident to Brownsdale and Rose Creek. Preliminary...
AUSTIN, MN
Fun 104.3

Wabasha Teenager Injured in Crash on Highway 61

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Wabasha teenager was injured in a crash this morning near La Crosse. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Trey Wallskog was driving a car north on Highway 61 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a guardrail. He was transported to the Winona hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA, MN
Fun 104.3

Plea Deal For Rochester Man Caught With More Than 200 Pounds of Pot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -A Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement to settle the charges against him from a major drug bust several years ago. 47-year-old Jeffrey Lawstuen also entered guilty pleas to felony drug charges stemming from Rochester police investigations earlier this year and last year. The plea deal calls for his sentences for those convictions to be served concurrently with a recommended 65-month prison term for a first-degree drug trafficking charge connected to his arrest in October 2018 after he was caught with nearly 230 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Olmsted County Deputy Breaks Off High Speed Pursuit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Olmsted County deputy called to the scene of a reported theft ended up chasing a vehicle at speeds of more than 80 mph on a rural road. The deputy was called to a site in the 6900 block of County Rd 139 around 9:00 am Sunday to check a report of a missing generator from a hunting cabin.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Dodge Center Residents Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Dodge County residents were injured Saturday when a tree struck their motorcycle crash along a curvey stretch of highway in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Timothy Johnson of Dodge Center was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 60 when the crash occurred. The incident was reported just before 3:45 PM about 6 miles west of Wabasha. The State Patrol report does not state if the tree fell on the motorcycle or if the motorcycle left the roadway.
WABASHA, MN
Fun 104.3

Advisory From Rochester Police: Lock Your Vehicle!

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Dept. Tuesday issued an advisory about a recent uptick in car prowling incidents. So far this month, the department has received 65 complaints. That compares to 29 during October a year ago. The department received 42 complaints last month and 40 in August.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Shots Fired At Rochester Apartment Building, Some Units Hit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - No arrests had been made as of Monday morning in connection to a shooting at a Rochester apartment building. The shooting took place Friday night and new information released Monday by police indicates it’s a surprise no one was hurt. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Woman Admits to Arson Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is scheduled to be sentenced in December for intentionally starting a fire in a Rochester condominium complex earlier this year. 35-year-old Angela Spears recently entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in Olmsted County Court. She was arrested in June...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Winona Woman Injured in 2 Car Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 21-year-old Winona woman was injured yesterday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Winona. The State Patrol says Alizabeth McCracken was driving a car that collided with a second car on Highway 61. Both vehicles were traveling south when the crash occurred around 7:40 PM.
WINONA, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota State Patrol Reports Another Pedestrian Has Been Killed

Hibbing, MN (KROC AM News) - Minnesota has averaged more than one pedestrian-related traffic fatality per week this year and another was reported Thursday in Hibbing. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was trying to cross Highway 169 around 6:30 pm when he was struck by a small SUV. The State Patrol says the driver “was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Rochester Car Wash Transforming Into The Tunnel of Terror

You've taken your kids to haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and trunk-or-treat events, but have you ever taken them to a Halloween-themed car wash?!? A Rochester car wash is turning into a haunted attraction this weekend with kid-friendly times and spookier sessions meant for adults. Tommy's Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's is...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fatal Crash Involving Car, Semi-Truck In Central Minnesota

Wadena, MN (KROC AM News) - There has been another fatal traffic accident in Minnesota. It happened in north central Minnesota around 5:00 pm Tuesday in Wadena County. The State Patrol says a car driven by a 58-year-old Anoka woman “veered over the centerline” and collided with an oncoming semi-truck. A 57-year-old Park Rapids man was a passenger in the car. Their names haven’t been released and it’s not known if both were killed.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Bicyclist Killed In Twin Cities Was Catholic Priest

Rosemount, M (KROC AM News) - The man who was killed after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in a southern Twin Cities suburb this week was a Catholic priest. He has been identified as 72-year-old Dennis Dempsey, who served as pastor at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Fun 104.3

Major Upgrades to Rochester Area Interchange to Begin in 2024

A long-awaited highway improvement project in the Rochester area is now on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's construction calendar. MnDOT District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty, in his regular monthly appearance during the Rochester Today show on News Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, disclosed that major upgrades to the I-90 and Highway 52 interchange just southeast of Rochester have been scheduled for the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons. Listen in the player below:
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
