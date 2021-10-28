CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

By Kim David
 7 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It...

Y-105FM

Rochester Man Killed in Garbage Truck Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - 53-year-old Rochester man was the victim of the fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday morning near Austin. The State Patrol says he was driving a garbage truck west on I-90 when it entered the median and rolled just before 12 noon. The wrecked truck came to rest on the south edge of the eastbound lanes about a mile west of the Highway 56 interchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Shots Fired In Northeast Rochester Neighborhood

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - A shooting was reported early Wednesday in northeast Rochester. A 40-year-old man called 911 just before 3:00 am to report hearing gunshots outside his home in the 400 block of 9th Ave NE, near Oakwood Cemetery. Officers found the shots had been fired at the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Among The Victims Of Three Deadly Traffic Wrecks

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - There were three fatal traffic wrecks reported Wednesday by the Minnesota State Patrol and one of the victims was a Rochester man. The State Patrol says 53-year-old Dean Sinnwell was driving a garbage truck on I-90 near Austin around noon when the vehicle went into the median and rolled. Reports indicate he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Fatal Truck Crash on I-90 Near Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash this afternoon near Austin. State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christensen reported the deadly rollover crash occurred on I-90 near mile marker 183. That is about one-mile west of the Highway 56 accident to Brownsdale and Rose Creek. Preliminary...
AUSTIN, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Fire Department Responds to Bomb Threat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department's Chemical Assessment Team was activated Saturday to participate in the response to a bomb threat in Faribault. A news release says the CAT truck was dispatched at the request of the State Fire Marshall's Office to help identify an unknown substance associated with the threat. There was concern about a possible release of hazardous materials.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Plea Deal For Rochester Man Caught With More Than 200 Pounds of Pot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -A Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement to settle the charges against him from a major drug bust several years ago. 47-year-old Jeffrey Lawstuen also entered guilty pleas to felony drug charges stemming from Rochester police investigations earlier this year and last year. The plea deal calls for his sentences for those convictions to be served concurrently with a recommended 65-month prison term for a first-degree drug trafficking charge connected to his arrest in October 2018 after he was caught with nearly 230 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

9 Tips To Avoid Smacking Into A Deer When Driving In Minnesota

If you feel like you've been seeing more deer lately, and hearing about more deer/vehicle collisions, you're not imagining things. The department says there has been an increase in “deer conflicts” in recent years that include “vehicle collisions and destruction of trees, turf, and landscaping on public and private property.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Iowa Teen Charged With Involvement in Rochester Assault & Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Iowa teenager is facing two felony charges for his alleged participation in an assault and robbery in Rochester a little over a month ago. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Olmsted County Court charges 19-year-old Terry Anthony Adams Jr. with aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting third-degree assault. He is also accused of a misdemeanor theft-related charge stemming from the same incident on September 29th.
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Rochester Police Arrest Garage Burglary Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A homeless Rochester man was arrested early Friday as the suspect in a burglary at a downtown underground parking garage. And he was also identified as the suspect in a similar burglary the night before. Officers were called to the Knob Hill Condominiums along...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Amazing Lights at Bluff Valley is 30 Minutes from Rochester & Opens Friday

Lights at Bluff Valley in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota Opens November 5th. The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching! Although we don't have snow yet, some of the biggest displays of Christmas lights have already been busy preparing for the season. One of the biggest in Southeast Minnesota is Light at Bluff Valley and they are excited to say that they are opening on Friday, November 5th, 2021!
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Dodge Center Residents Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Dodge County residents were injured Saturday when a tree struck their motorcycle crash along a curvey stretch of highway in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Timothy Johnson of Dodge Center was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 60 when the crash occurred. The incident was reported just before 3:45 PM about 6 miles west of Wabasha. The State Patrol report does not state if the tree fell on the motorcycle or if the motorcycle left the roadway.
WABASHA, MN
Y-105FM

Winona Teen Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

Utica, MN (KROC-AM News) - A one-car crash last night injured a Winona teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Jarin Hanson was driving east on Highway 14 in Winona County when, for some reason, his car crossed over the westbound lane and crashed into the ditch. The incident occurred just before 11 PM on the east edge of Utica.
WINONA, MN
Y-105FM

Refurbished Peace Fountain Returned to Rochester’s Peace Plaza

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Peace Fountain is back in place. The City of Rochester issued a news release Friday afternoon announcing the reinstallation of the sculpture by Charles E. Gagnon that had been the centerpiece of the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester since 1988. The fountain was removed last year for the remaking of the Peace Plaza as part of the DMC Heart of the City phase one project. While it was way, the sculpture was cleaned, refurbished, and installed on a new pedestal.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota State Patrol Reports Another Pedestrian Has Been Killed

Hibbing, MN (KROC AM News) - Minnesota has averaged more than one pedestrian-related traffic fatality per week this year and another was reported Thursday in Hibbing. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was trying to cross Highway 169 around 6:30 pm when he was struck by a small SUV. The State Patrol says the driver “was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Charged With 3 Murders Is Ruled Competent

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend and her young daughter last year has been found competent by an Olmsted County judge. The judge ordered a competency exam for 31-year-old Renard Carter in August after he filed a motion requesting the withdrawal of...
ROCHESTER, MN
