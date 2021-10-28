CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

AUTOCAR.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s remarkable to think that the average Rolls-Royce buyer, at just 43, is younger than the average Mini buyer within the BMW Group. A key part of that phenomenon has emerged within the past five years with the launch of the Black Badge model range, which has really now found its...

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Rolls-Royce made an NFT

Rolls-Royce is wading into the NFT space, and it’s teasing a very special new car to mark the occasion. A new Rolls-Royce Black Badge car is due for a reveal in a week’s time, and the automaker has partnered up with Mason London to create a non-fungible token to go with the vehicle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Has A Rich History Of Bespoke Customization

Rolls-Royce is one of the most exclusive brands on the planet, and there's no such thing as an affordable model. The brand has created an image of exceptional luxury and quality, having made some of the finest vehicles ever. Many view the brand as traditionalist, and that is true to a certain degree, but the company will happily admit that eschewing convention is a part of its DNA too. While a regular Rolls-Royce Phantom would impress the average person beyond their wildest expectations, the British automaker's success is partly attributable to its willingness to create the unexpected for its super-wealthy customers. This willingness to rebel against tradition is most evident in Black Badge models, but how did Rolls-Royce come to welcome personalization as part of its allure? Three models can be accredited as key driving forces behind this.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ferrari SF90 video review: UK track and road test of 1000hp hypercar

This is the new Ferrari SF90 and it has a full 1000hp. That's 986bhp to non-metric old-school brake horsepower fans but whichever way you cut it, it's a shed load of power. It has a lot of firsts for Ferrari. the SF90 is Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid. It is its first four-wheel drive mid-engined supercar. It's also it's first road car with this amount of power, which sticks it right into hypercar territory, if you make such distinctions.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce Spectre, future electric vehicles to get Black Badge treatment

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s unveiling of the Ghost Black Badge, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has revealed electric vehicles will also be receiving the sporty treatment. In an interview with CNET’s Roadshow during an event held in Miami, Florida, the British luxury brand’s head honcho announced the Spectre will spawn a more athletic version.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Ghost#Mini#The Bmw Group#Black Badge#Rolls Royce#V12#Oxford
Carscoops

New Mercedes-AMG SL Breaks With Tradition, Rolls Royce Black Badge Wears Blackest Paint, And That Fake MR-2 Story: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Both Ford and GM have reported declines in revenue thanks to the ongoing chip crisis. Ford’s third-quarter earnings showed a drop of approximately five percent from the same time last year, with revenue of $35.7 billion. GM was hit harder, with a 25 percent drop, with revenue of $26.8 billion.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford Mondeo Estate 2021 long-term review

With the Mondeo’s end in sight, we welcome a hybrid wagon for one last hurrah. Why we’re running it: To see if the Ford stalwart is still fit for purpose in its final year of production. Month 1 - Specs. Life with a Mondeo Hybrid: Month 1. Welcoming the Mondeo...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

The X3 and its rakishly roofed X4 sibling are massive hits for BMW, particularly in China. So the firm has been understandably cautious with this mid-life facelift, leaving the mechanicals largely untouched and instead trying to focus on areas where the model risked falling behind rivals such as the Volvo XC60.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New Alpine GTA Concept is first NFT-only digital concept car

Five versions of the new Alpine concept will be created as unique digital 'tokens'. Alpine has launched the GTA Concept, a virtual car design that will be offered with five different liveries exclusively as collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The GTA Concept started life as the personal project of designer Arseny...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New Mini hatch officially shown ahead of 2023 launch

UK-built Fiat 500 rival is set to arrive with ICE and EV powertrains. This is our first look at the next-generation Mini three-door hatchback, which is due to be launched in 2023. It will spearhead a wide-ranging reform of the Mini line-up, under which the brand will enter new segments, overhaul its production processes and go completely electric by the early 2030s.
HOME & GARDEN
BMW BLOG

Video: Carwow Rolls-Royce Dawn review details unique features

Even though the Rolls-Royce Dawn has been around for quite some time now, it looks like the guys from Carwow definitely took their time to get to reviewing it. The time has come though, and the posh, luxurious drop top from Goodwood is now being reviewed by the one and only Mat Watson.
CARS
coinspeaker.com

The World’s First Rolls-Royce NFT

VooVoo is here to set groundbreaking new trends, and what better way to start than with a Rolls-Royce. Our NFT marketplace offers revolutionary new ways to purchase luxury and desired items whilst obtaining ownership of an exclusive NFT. In partnership with Impossible Brief, VooVoo has created the world’s first supercar NFT that when sold comes with the physical version itself. The Rolls-Royce Mayfair NFT is recognized as one of the most sought after NFT’s in the space, and equally desired as one of the most unique cars in the world. This 1 of 1 Rolls-Royce Ghost Mayfair edition NFT will be auctioned on the VooVoo.io platform with the winning bidder also receiving the physical version of the car.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Review – Sexy Ghost Hunters TM

Seven years ago, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was released exclusively on Wii U, with a bit of controversy surrounding its mostly digital English release and costumes being removed from the localized version. However, it’s gotten to the point where I just want to play the game, and Koei Tecmo has heard those pleas and released the game on modern platforms. Although it retains its campy layers, it still provides unique gameplay elements unlike any games released in recent years.
VIDEO GAMES
nsjonline.com

2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan: The best SUV in the world

SAN DIEGO — As someone who reviews cars for a living, I’m frequently asked, “what’s the best car you’ve ever driven?”. The answer is easy: any Rolls-Royce. No other automaker even comes close. Maybach and Bentley are both lovely, but the Bentayga starts in the $180,000 range. A Rolls-Royce Cullinan — my review vehicle this week — starts at $335,000, and my tester weighed in at an impressive $417,800.
CARS
samchui.com

Flying the Rolls Royce B747 Test Bed – An Experimental Flight with 100% SAF

I traveled to Tucson, Arizona to visit the Rolls Royce Boeing 747 Flying Test Bed (FTB). This special modified B747-200 classic is mounted with three RB211 and one Trent 1000 engine. For the first time, Rolls Royce is using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to power their Trent 1000 engine as an experimental flight.
TUCSON, AZ
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ora Cat supermini EV launching in UK from £25k

VW ID 3-rivalling electric hatchback promises 261 miles of range. The new Ora Cat, a Chinese-built electric hatchback due on sale in the UK from December and priced from just £25,000, has been revealed promising efficiency and performance figures that outshine several key rivals. Launched in China in 2018 and...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

John Lennon’s Rolls-Royce Phantom V: From Blacked-out to Psychedelic Yellow

In 1964, John Lennon and The Beatles were everywhere in the news. To celebrate the success of the Hard Day’s Night album, Lennon decided to give himself a Rolls-Royce Phantom V luxury sedan. But this wasn’t just any Phantom V. The custom luxury sedan was quite the trendsetter and was even one of the first cars in the country to have a blacked-out color scheme. Once a trendsetter, always a trendsetter.
ENTERTAINMENT
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Father of front wheel drive: Fiat 128 meets Volkswagen Golf

The Mini is often presented as the genesis of the front-driven car, but much of the mechanical make-up used by manufacturers nowadays derives from an all but forgotten Fiat. If I asked when you last spotted a Fiat 128 on the road, assuming that you could recall what that car looked like, I’d guess that the answer would have a ‘19’ at the beginning. According to the DVSA, there are just four of them currently registered in the UK, so you would be forgiven if it had been completely wiped from your automotive memory bank.
CARS
The Motley Fool

Qatar and Rolls-Royce to Pump Billions Into Green Startups

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Qatar is planning to build a state-of-the-art science and engineering campus to test and develop futuristic green technologies — in the north of England.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Back to the past: London to Brighton veteran car run preview

Ahead of this Sunday’s event, we take a look at the history of the Emancipation Run. Every year, hundreds of pre-1904 vintage cars line up in Hyde Park at 7am to take on the 54-mile trek to Madeira Drive in Brighton. We've even done it ourselves. But how did the tale of the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run all begin?
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar confidential: styling plans for Rolls-Royce EV, electric Ford Focus on the way and more

Stand by for an electric Ford Focus. We don’t know what it will look like yet, but design boss Murat Gueler hinted it’s among the EVs currently being sketched out ahead of a launch in the coming years. “Everybody’slaunching electric cars and we will launch a few in the future,” he said. “Definitely, we’re looking at everything: proportions, architectures… we’re really busy designing all the next-generation cars. There’s a lot ofwork going on.”
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy