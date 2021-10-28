CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Black Widow: Recharged

By James Cunningham on October 28, 2021
Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of the arcade scene it seemed like anything could get a greenlight. Run from house to house collecting parts to place on a blueprint and build a machine to shoot down all the enemies who’d been chasing you? Build a bridge to a castle while avoiding Satan...

