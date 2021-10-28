CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force and American CryptoFed DAO Thank Wyoming’s Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Leaders for Educational Discussions

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners’ adoption of Resolution R-455-21, provides for the creation of a Cryptocurrency Task Force for the purpose of studying the feasibility of Miami-Dade County accepting cryptocurrency and other digital monetary forms as an acceptable method of payment for county taxes, fees and services, and to...

Miami-Dade County task force to study viability of digital currency for tax payments

Two years after the state of Ohio suspended digital currency tax payments over “legal issues,” a Florida county is seeking to get started on a similar path. Miami-Dade County has created a task force that will look into the feasibility of using digital currencies to pay taxes and will be borrowing a leaf from Wyoming’s progressive digital currency regulations.
Maine just voted to become the nation's first 'right to food' state. What does that mean?

Maine voters approved an amendment Tuesday that enshrines the “right to food” — the first of its kind in the United States. The amendment to the state’s constitution declares that all people have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right” to grow, raise, produce and consume food of their own choosing as long as they do so within legal parameters.
Officially The Weirdest Town Name in Idaho Is…

With thousands of tiny towns all over the country, there are bound to be some really odd and unconventional town names. For example, there is Tightwad, Missouri. The name honors the time a store owner ripped off a postman during a transaction. There is Dumber, New Hampshire which was named after a former state Governor. Lizard Lick, North Carolina took its name after the locals saw lizards apparently licking themselves and felt inspired to name their town after the act. And we can't leave out Pee Pee, Ohio, home of Pee Pee Creek.
People lined up to tell Kansas lawmakers to oppose a vaccine mandate, but it may be a lost cause

TOPEKA, Kansas — Many Kansans opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates want state lawmakers to pick a fight with the federal government even if it’s one they can’t win. “We need leaders who aren’t afraid to fail, who are willing to go down swinging,” said Olathe resident Grant Campbell in testimony to a special Kansas legislative committee looking for ways to block the mandates.
NY state approves constitutional right to clean environment

The New York state constitution will be amended to say people have the right to clean air and water and a healthy environment, after voters said yes to the measure in a referendum that was part of local elections on Tuesday. "We cannot take clean water and air for granted.
Cogent Communications Selects DRFortress to Deliver Internet Service in Hawaii

DRFortress, the largest and only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, announces Cogent Communications, one of the world’s largest Tier 1 optical IP network operators, now offers internet service at the DRFortress data center in Honolulu. Powered by one of the most interconnected networks spanning over 212 markets and 49 countries, Cogent provides reliable, scalable and affordable bandwidth to Hawaii businesses.
CORONAVIRUS: Schmidt asks federal court to invalidate federal vaccination mandate for contractors

Legal wranglings were expected when President Joe Biden announced a federal mandate for vaccinating certain employees against COVID-19. Kansas has joined six other states in suing the Biden administration with hopes of blocking the mandate — especially the part where contractors doing business with the federal government must have their employees fully vaccinated. Schmidt says the risk of these contractors losing future federal contracts has “coerced” several major Kansas employers, including defense contractors and research universities, to threaten action against the workers including termination.
'They have overstepped some major privacy bounds': Kansas lawmakers debate federal vaccine mandate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers met at the statehouse Friday to debate President Biden’s upcoming vaccine mandate, as part of the latest Republican-led effort to root out what some are calling “government overreach.” The state’s Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 vaccine mandates held the first of a series of meetings, […]
