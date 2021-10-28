Dune Dominates the Box Office

Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic Dune was able to land the top spot at this weekend's box office. The big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel took in $40.1 million over the weekend, which is right on track with initial estimates. The $40.1 million debut is also Warner Bros.' largest opening of the pandemic era, beating out previous record holder Godzilla vs. Kong ($30.1 million). Overseas, where Dune has been out in some markets for months, has gathered just over $180 million, bringing the global total to $220.7 million. Villeneuve's goal from the start has been to make a second installment to tell the whole story, though it is unclear if that will happen at this time, due to the somewhat muted response at the box office.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO