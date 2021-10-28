CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Dominates the Box Office

By David Yerion
lordsofgaming.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend Dune was finally released in theaters. Its dual release between theaters and HBO Max was something that caused worry among many theaters nerds. Would the movie make money? Would the studio greenlight a sequel? Could it beat James Bond? In fact, it did all of the above and...

lordsofgaming.net

Comments / 0

