New York City taxi medallions once gave cabs the exclusive right to pick up passengers on the street. They were once worth more than a million dollars. Drivers took out costly loans to buy them. Then the market crashed, partly due to Uber and Lyft. The city has launched a debt relief program, but many drivers say it's not enough, and some have gone on a hunger strike. From member station WNYC, Stephen Nessen reports.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO