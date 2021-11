Cable Beach is renowned for being a long sandy beach with a blue ocean and blue skies. It is also a great place for bird-watching and I have written many a post about the variety of birdlife along its length. Over the last couple of weeks the sandy beach has become invaded by tomato jellyfish. As the tomato jellyfish dry out they smell and it is not the smell of sun dried tomatoes, but more the smell of dead fish! As you can see in the header photo there have been quite a few!

