Person found with traumatic injuries in Des Moines home dies

(Des Moines, IA) — Former Iowa Congressman Neal Smith has died at the age of 101. The Democrat was first elected to the U-S House in 1958 where he served for 36 years. Smith, an attorney and a farmer, was a key architect of several federal Farm Bills and he secured funding for two of Iowa’s federal flood control reservoirs — Saylorville and Red Rock. Smith was born on a Keokuk County farm in 1920 and he served in the Air Force during World War II. His plane was shot down and he received the Purple Heart. The National Wildlife Refuge near Prairie City in Jasper County is named for Smith, who worked to secure its creation. The federal building in Des Moines is also named in his honor.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO