Guidebook examines commercial law with respect to security interests in financial collateral for international transactions

The United States will offer funding to help journalists overseas survive frivolous lawsuits meant to silence them, as part of a campaign to support democracy, USAID chief Samantha Power announced Thursday. Power, herself a former reporter, said President Joe Biden's administration was setting up the "Global Defamation Defense Fund" to counter the "crude but effective tactic" increasingly used to silence journalists. "We will offer the coverage to survive defamation claims or deter autocrats and oligarchs from trying to sue them out of business in the first place," she said at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. Democracies need to set rules "as autocrats grow savvier in their attempts to control and manipulate people," she said. "We need to help support a free and fair global press to hold leaders to account."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO