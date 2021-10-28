CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Guidebook examines commercial law with respect to security interests in financial collateral for international transactions

legalnews.com
 8 days ago

The American Bar Association Business Law Section has published “Global Financial Collateral: A Guide to Security Interests in Securities, Securities Accounts, and Deposit Accounts in International” that is based on a questionnaire that focuses on the choice-of-law complexities and substantive similarities and differences involved in international secured transactions. Covering...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

Journal explores attorney-client privilege, in-house experts, and A31 Performance Bond issues

Attorney-client privilege, in-house experts, and A312 Performance Bond best practices are the diverse subjects of in-depth analysis in the fourth-quarter 2021 edition of the Defense Counsel Journal (DCJ), published by the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC). Including introductions by IADC President Spencer H. Silverglate, who opines on the importance...
LAW
albuquerqueexpress.com

ADYPU introduces International Implications in Law Curriculum for Industry Ready Law graduates

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/SRV Media): To prepare its students to thrive in the global environment, The Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) School of Law has introduced to the International Implications in its Law Curriculum where it gives special attention to business and finance law, compliance and enforcement, international and comparative law, intellectual property, labour and employment law, land use, laws relating to information technology, exchange of information, technology management and relevant areas.
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

FTC Updates Security Requirements for Financial Institutions

The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday updates to the Safeguards Rule that strengthen security for consumer financial information following an uptick in data breaches. The updates outline specific criteria financial institutions must meet, including limiting access to consumer data and using encryption to secure that data. “Financial institutions and other...
ECONOMY
Iola Register

The debt ceiling and your financial security

The debt ceiling debate in Washington seems distant from average Kansans, but it affects your finances more than you think. The debt ceiling is the limit on the amount of money the federal government can borrow. Congress invented it in 1917 to simplify creating debt and issuing bonds. It has been raised through various means 78 times since 1960, per Treasury Departments records, typically with bipartisan support and more frequently under Republican presidents.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Hacker News

Our journey to API security at Raiffeisen Bank International

This article was written by Peter Gerdenitsch, Group CISO at Raiffeisen Bank International, and is based on a presentation given during Imvision's Executive Education Program, a series of events focused on how enterprises are taking charge of the API security lifecycle. Launching the "Security in Agile" program. Headquartered in Vienna,...
BUSINESS
legalnews.com

American Bar Association Antitrust Law Section schedules Fall Forum

Timothy Wu, a member of the White House’s National Economic Council as a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy, will be among keynote speakers at the American Bar Association Antitrust Law Section’s annual one-day Fall Forum held this year as a hybrid event both online and in person on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Washington, D.C.
LAW
legalnews.com

Dual degree: Corporate law student seeks to impact community

Law student Basem Younis is studying for both a law degree and MBA. (Photo courtesy of Basem Younis) Involved in his family’s commercial real estate business from a young age, Basem Younis learned early on that he had an affinity for numbers. He went on to earn an undergrad degree in accounting and finance from Wayne State University, remaining a Wayne Warrior for JD and MBA studies.
DETROIT, MI
gitconnected.com

Financial Inclusivity: How Blockchain Is Enabling Transactions

Modernising the financial sector to encompass the changes that are happening within the technology world, is ensuring that more and more people have access to banking features. The development of cryptocurrencies and investment portfolios within the finance world is something that is very much at the forefront of people’s form of passive income and is growing year on year.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Finance#Business Law#Guidebook#Commercial Law#Deposit Accounts#Ucc Rrb Committee#Pozo#The Inter American
SmartAsset

2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits

For some, it’s degenerative; for others, it’s a split moment. In either case, the consequences are lasting. And in either case, you find yourself in need of financial aid because a disability makes it impossible to continue working. Individuals struggling … Continue reading → The post 2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
SOCIAL SECURITY
The Conversation U.S.

Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. This scene might seem far removed from 21st-century America. But medieval weapons laws – including a 1328 English statute prohibiting the public carry of edged weapons without royal permission – are at the center of dueling legal opinions in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, New York State Rifle...
LAW
AFP

US to cover costs for journalists under legal pressure

The United States will offer funding to help journalists overseas survive frivolous lawsuits meant to silence them, as part of a campaign to support democracy, USAID chief Samantha Power announced Thursday. Power, herself a former reporter, said President Joe Biden's administration was setting up the "Global Defamation Defense Fund" to counter the "crude but effective tactic" increasingly used to silence journalists. "We will offer the coverage to survive defamation claims or deter autocrats and oligarchs from trying to sue them out of business in the first place," she said at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. Democracies need to set rules "as autocrats grow savvier in their attempts to control and manipulate people," she said. "We need to help support a free and fair global press to hold leaders to account."
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown

The Justice Department is stepping up actions to combat ransomware and cyber crime through arrests and other actions, its No. 2 official told The Associated Press, as the Biden administration escalates its response to what it regards as an urgent economic and national security threat.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests," more seizures of ransom payments to hackers and additional law enforcement operations. “If you come for us, we’re going to come for you,” Monaco said in an interview with the AP this week. She declined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crain's Chicago Business

Feds rule on workplace vaccination, testing

(Bloomberg Law)—OSHA has issued a federal rule mandating Covid-19 vaccinations or at least weekly testing for workers at U.S. companies with 100 or more employees. The OSHA rules are a key pillar of President Joe Biden’s push to use employer mandates to drive up vaccination totals nationally. Biden already has expanded the rules for federal workers and contractors, which will take effect over the next five weeks, requiring vaccination and offering no alternative for regular testing. The OSHA rules, while less strenuous, essentially extend that push widely into the private sector.
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Ortega a shoo-in as Nicaragua votes with opposition jailed, exiled

Nicaragua votes Sunday in discredited presidential elections stacked in favor of a fourth consecutive term for President Daniel Ortega -- his fifth overall -- with all viable challengers locked up or in exile. Just over three years after massive protests against his rule and a violent crackdown that claimed over 300 lives, the 75-year-old is assured another five-year term with his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, 70, by his side. The international community has already poured scorn on the vote that will take place in Central America's poorest country without international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country. After 14 uninterrupted years in power, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) faces five challengers, though in name only.
POLITICS
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group halted trading of its shares in Hong Kong Friday, on the back of deepening concerns over the company's cash flow and China's key property sector. Kaisa's woes come as a liquidity crisis at one of the nation's biggest property developers Evergrande threw a spotlight on the industry in recent months, following a state crackdown that has rattled investors and fuelled fears of wider economic fallout. The trading halt on Friday came amid Chinese media reports that wealth management products related to Kaisa had not been repaid when due, and that chief executive Kwok Ying-shing admitted the company was facing "unprecedented pressure on its liquidity". In a brief notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange Friday no reason was given for the suspension.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy