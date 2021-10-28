Damp, Cool, & Breezy Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida enjoyed a dry start to Wednesday. However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County. But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday. It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times. The next high tide takes place around 7AM...

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO