Environment

Damp, Cool, & Breezy Thursday

By Griffin Glasscock
wevv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: It's a damp and dreary start to our Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances will be...

www.wevv.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
JACKSON, MS
Cleveland.com

Isolated morning snow showers: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another chilly day on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is again calling for highs in the low 40s with light winds and a chance for some areas to see isolated snow showers before noon. Skies will see some clearing afterwards with partly sunny conditions likely the rest of the day. Overnight lows could fall below freezing, so make sure to take precautions with any vulnerable outdoor plants. For Friday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s with more sunshine.
CLEVELAND, OH
41nbc.com

Staying cool with some clouds Thursday

Clouds have already started to move in across Middle Georgia tonight as rain stays mainly to our north. This will be the general trend into Thursday as well. The cloud cover and generally cooler air mass will result in highs that only warm to the low 60s and upper 50s, with cooler conditions farther north.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMUR.com

Video: A cool Thursday with sunny skies

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A quiet pattern continues for the next several days in New Hampshire along with chilly temperatures... then warming a bit for the weekend. After a cold start to the day, mostly sunny skies will bring temps between 42-50 later this afternoon with a light breeze. 20s for...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Likely Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida enjoyed a dry start to Wednesday. However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County. But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday. It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times.  The next high tide takes place around 7AM...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Thursday To Start In The 20s For Most

CHICAGO (CBS) — Most locations will start Thursday in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs on Thursday afternoon will remain below average in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return on Friday allowing for milder temperatures. Highs return to the low 50s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and around 60 by Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the low 60 on Monday, before falling back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to increasing clouds. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29. Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 47. Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.
CHICAGO, IL

