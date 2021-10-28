CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continental, OH

Continental wins CLEPA safety Innovation Award

just-auto.com
 7 days ago

Continental has secured the Innovation Award for safety from the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA), for the second consecutive time. In the ‘Safety’ category, Continental’s solution for protecting vulnerable road users was placed first. The company’s warning system, developed in cooperation with Ride Vision, protects the lives of...

www.just-auto.com

