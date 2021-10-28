Continental wins CLEPA safety Innovation Award

The transition to electric mobility has started impacting the employment structure in the automotive industry as a slew of OEMs and component suppliers have announced planned cuts to their employment numbers due to the shift to electrification. European OEMs are the most proactive on this front. Outside Europe an almost equally gloomy picture is painted. Employment levels in the automotive sector are constantly under threat as OEMs and suppliers seek to wring greater margins from their operations, while the economic and operational disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the issues. In the ICE age, the systemic pressures were present due to increasing digitalisation, automation and robotics – ie the transitioning to industry 4.0 to break away from the labour-intensive traditional model. The age of electrification, with vehicles that are simpler to manufacture due to fewer parts and without the need for such an expansive in-house and external powertrain value chain is precipitating new pressure on automotive employment. Over and above these factors, there is also the angle of share mobility/subscription models that comes into the picture aiming to reduce car ownership over time and bring down parc and new sales. The factors suggest that job losses in the auto industry were already on the cards but the shift to electrification will deepen the magnitude of the employment woes. Like so much else, the pandemic has changed management attitudes to embracing the cloud. Cloud migration is now a top business priority for 44% of business and tech leaders canvassed in Tech Monitor’s Technology Leaders Agenda 2021. The global survey of 611 senior technology executives covers leadership priorities across the technology function and makes clear that the cloud is now a central strategic pillar for ambitious businesses everywhere. Thus far the job losses that have the shift to electrification as the primary theme tally to nearly 70,000 among the OEMs. Looking into the supplier network a similar position is reported. In Europe alone, Robert Bosch and GKN have announced jobs cuts and plant closures due to the shift away from ICE powertrains. Unions in Europe predict that millions of jobs could be lost. With a VW analysis positing that 12% of the automotive workforce in Germany alone is threatened by electrification it’s easy to see how unions’ concerns could be scaled up to a sector that employs 14.6m people directly and indirectly in Europe according to ACEA. There are ongoing debates on the intensity at which the jobs will be impacted.

