Proton Saga assembly launched in Pakistan

just-auto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlimited access to Just Auto content including 300+ new articles every month and our 60,000+...

www.just-auto.com

just-auto.com

UK car production plunges

UK car production fell 41.5% in September, the third consecutive month of decline, with 67,169 cars manufactured, the worst September result since 1982, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. Output continued to be hampered by production stoppages caused by the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors as well...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Saga launches campaign to broaden brand’s appeal

The Saga Group has launched a new multimillion-pound brand campaign aimed at broadening the company’s appeal and says it was shaped by travel agent feedback. At the launch of the Experience is Everything campaign in central London, chief customer officer Stuart Beamish paid tribute to travel agents, saying they had been “fantastic” for the over-50s specialist.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
kingstonthisweek.com

Ford says no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital workers

TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
PUBLIC HEALTH
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Explode November 2021 Week 1

The cryptocurrency market is surging to new highs. At nearly $2.9 trillion, its total cap has risen by 3.5% in the past 24 hours. Most major cryptocurrencies and many smaller altcoins are partaking in this rally, with the top ten showing growth of anything from 2% to 12% in the past day. But while the market is distributing gains quite evenly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 next cryptocurrency to explode. This covers coins which have a better-than-average chance of surging past the market average.
STOCKS
realcleardefense.com

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY

