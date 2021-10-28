CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labcorp raises full-year profit forecast

(Reuters) -Laboratory Corp of America Holdings raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday as a rebound at its unit performing clinical trials for drugmakers helped soften the blow from declining COVID-19 testing demand. Labcorp...

Commerzbank expects full year profit after strong Q3

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Commerzbank on Thursday said that it swung to a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit and would achieve a profit for the full year, defying analysts predictions for a 2021 loss. The quarterly results were supported by a decrease in provisions set aside to cushion fallout from the...
Vestas Q3 below expectations; lowers FY profit guidance

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Vestas, the world’s largest maker of wind turbines, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and lowered its forecast for operating profit margin for the full-year. Operating profit before special items fell 21% to 325 million euros ($376 million), lagging the 381 million euros forecast by 16...
Novo Nordisk Q3 earnings lifted by demand for new obesity drug

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Drug developer Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings lifted by strong demand for its new obesity drug. Novo reported net profit of 12.1 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) in the third quarter, an 18% increase compared to the same period last year. ($1 = 6.4217 Danish...
S.Africa’s Dis-Chem profit jumps as drugs demand rebounds

(Reuters) – South Africa’s Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, helped by pent-up demand for medicines and vaccines after the easing of pandemic lockdowns. Business confidence in South Africa has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as retailers see increased demand and footfall thanks to COVID-19...
Full-Year Profit Dips for First Savings Bank

JEFFERSONVILLE - Jeffersonville-based First Savings Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FSFG) is reporting fiscal full year net income of $29.6 million, down from $33.4 million the previous year. Despite the dip, Chief Executive Officer Larry Myers says the parent of First Savings Bank is primed for growth. The banking company is...
Merck raises full-year profit target after cancer drug sales help Q3 beat

(Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday, after strong demand for its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and recovery in sales of its non-COVID-19 vaccines helped it beat third-quarter profit estimates. Sales of vaccines and physician-administered drugs have started to improve as hospitals and clinics...
AB InBev raises forecast after Brazil drives surprise profit rise

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, upgraded its forecast for 2021 earnings growth on Thursday after posting a surprise increase in third-quarter profit, buoyed by beer sales in Brazil. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said it expects core profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,...
GM upbeat on full-year earnings despite quarterly profit drop

DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter, despite a drop in revenue and profit, and said full-year earnings would be at the high end of its previous forecast. GM said adjusted earnings per share in the quarter dropped to $1.52, from $2.83 a...
3M tightens full-year profit outlook on supply chain disruptions

(Reuters) -Diversified manufacturer 3M Co posted a 7.1% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday and tightened its full-year earnings forecast, citing disruptions in its supply chain network. While demand for goods has rebounded with massive stimulus and the reopening of economies, a labor shortage and soaring raw material prices have...
Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales...
Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
