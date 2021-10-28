CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

24 Evansville Students Named to Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure 2022

By Liberty
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an ordinary Wednesday for most of us, but for 24 EVSC students, this was a day they will remember forever. The Cops Connecting with Kids crew was out sharing magical announcements with their Disney Reveal Day. This is the day that the first group of students found...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Are Back In Kentucky and Indiana Stores

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year because Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes have officially returned to stores!. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. Well, thanks to a Facebook post from my friend, we have discovered that Christmas Tree Cakes are back and ready for your consumption...so it's only fitting that I share this video:
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Take A Magical Indoor Train Ride For The Holidays At This Indiana Museum

With the holidays approaching quickly add this brand-new magical adventure to your Christmas Wish Bucket List. The Snowfall Express Indoor Train Ride is coming to Indiana. The Indiana State Museum located in Indianapolis is preparing for a whimsical celebration that features something for the whole family. Angel here and one thing we like to keep in mind when planning out our holiday adventures is "will it be something we can all enjoy?" and the answer to the question, in this case, is HECK YES!
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Surrendered Hearts of Owensboro Will Aid Families In Making Adoption Dreams Come True

November is National Adoption Month. It only seems appropriate to share the exciting news that Owensboro is home to a brand-new Adoption Assistance non-profit organization. The Slaton family knows all to well the process, money, and time adoption can take and they want to help ease the load for other families with a desire for adopting. Here's their story;
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s How To Be A Part of “Project Thanksgiving Feast” & Feed Local Families

The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and many in our community each year go without a meal on their table. Here's how you can help provide food for local families. Angel here and it was always heartbreaking when I worked for the school system knowing there might be a child that went home on a holiday weekend and didn't have anything to eat. Not just a holiday weekend but any weekend for that matter.
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Christmas Movies Throughout November

Before I say what I'm about to say, I need to make a clarification. I am NOT cynical about Christmas. Now, that THAT'S out of the way, here's why I said it. We can enjoy Christmas thoroughly as adults and a great majority of us do. But I don't really think any of us grown-ups enjoy this most festive of holidays in the same way we did as kids. It's just different. It's like in that movie Inside Out when we see the imaginary friend fade away. It's a factor of maturing. Similarly, I don't think anyone truly appreciates Disney World like a child.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

4th Annual Winter Carnival Coming To Vanderburgh County 4-H Center

Once again this year, the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center will host a Winter Carnival that you and the family are invited to be a part of. During the fall months, there were so many places that we could visit in the Evansville area such as fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and more. Why should the fun end after fall? There are quite a few things going on throughout the winter months here in the Evansville area (some that have yet to be announced). One of which is happening at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Watch a Video Tour of Illinois’ Famous Little Grand Canyon

Watching this five-minute-long video of hikers exploring Illinois' famous Little Grand Canyon makes me want to take a trip there to explore it myself ASAP!. This video was posted on YouTube in early 2020 of these hikers checking out one of Illinois' more picturesque places the famous Little Grand Canyon down in the Shawnee National Forrest in Southern Illinois. The YouTube channel is called Happy Trails Hiking and they have a bunch of videos of them hiking some pretty incredible places all across America.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

What’s the Point of the Small Buttons on Shirt Sleeves?

It is rare that I need to wear something other than jeans, a t-shirt or sweatshirt, and tennis shoes. Fortunately, my job allows me to choose comfort over style which I will choose every single time I have the option. However, there are those occasions where for one reason or another, I must open the closet and "dress up" a bit more than I normally do. And every time I do, I have no idea why there are tiny buttons in the middle of my shirt sleeves. What's their purpose? Should I button them? Should I leave them unbuttoned? I have so many questions. Fortunately, the internet exists to provide the answers.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Disney Magic#The Cops Connecting#Walt Disney World#Mcgary Middle School#New Principal#Disney World
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville’s Hadi Shrine Offering Free Circus Tickets to Military Members November 17th

Like practically every other event under the sun last year, the Hadi Shrine Temple in Evansville had no choice but to cancel what would have been the 87th edition of the Hadi Shrine Circus in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Fortunately, case numbers and hospitalizations are decreasing in the area thanks to vaccines, which means the circus will be back at the Ford Center Thanksgiving Weekend, and they want to make sure the men and women of our military get the opportunity to see it with free tickets for themselves and their families.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky High School Student Shares Creepy Senior Photos Inspired by the Movie IT

Senior photos are a rite of passage, correct? I remember when I was wrapping up my high school career at Daviess County High School, all of my classmates were having their official senior photos taken. I never did. I'm not sure why. Maybe it's because I couldn't think of a good reason to pose on a tree stump or by a shrub or holding my Trapper Keeper. LOL! No, I was perfectly content settling for the photos they just took at school. And I got two really good photos out of that shoot. I got one where I was smiling and another where I looked seriously, mysteriously past the camera and sucked in my cheekbones. I told my friends that was my "sex god" pose. When it came time to exchange photos with my friends, I asked them, "Chad or sex god?" Yes, that was, hilariously, my photo pitch.
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Southern Indiana Toy Store Hosting Real, Live Reindeer in November

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to shift our focus to the holiday season (although some stores have had their holiday stuff out for weeks). That means Thanksgiving turkeys, and of course, all things Christmas. In Santa Claus, Indiana, where it's basically Christmas all year long, that means showcasing a couple of the animals responsible for getting Santa around the world on Christmas Eve to deliver toys to all the good boys and girls.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Join The Lumiere D’Education For The Caribbean Island Gala Red Carpet Event in Evansville Indiana

The Lumiere D’Education Foundation will host a Red Carpet event Saturday, November 13, 2021, and you are invited. Dress to impress and get ready to help raise money for the Lumiere D’Education Foundation and the children of Plaine, Haiti. This Red Carpet Caribbean Island Gala, presented by Robert John & Associatesevent, will have a Caribbean feel and promises to be a night you will not want to miss with dancing, fun, and local DJ mixing a combination of Reggae and Kompa.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Mysterious Story of the Ax Waving Woman Haunting Illinois Cemetery

The legend of the hatchet woman that haunts an Illinois cemetery is both terrifying and sad all at the same time. The story takes place in Reading, Illinois where a small cemetery called the Moon Point Cemetery is home to just a few graves (less than 100). The Moon family is buried in this cemetery, and are known to be the founders of that particular land back in the early 1800s. The cemetery itself is just an eerie feeling. Surrounded by train tracks in the distance, a huge forest with a 50-foot drop, barbwire fence, and farming fields the feeling you will get walking in this cemetery I'm sure must be an eerie feeling.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy