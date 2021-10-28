24 Evansville Students Named to Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure 2022

Senior photos are a rite of passage, correct? I remember when I was wrapping up my high school career at Daviess County High School, all of my classmates were having their official senior photos taken. I never did. I'm not sure why. Maybe it's because I couldn't think of a good reason to pose on a tree stump or by a shrub or holding my Trapper Keeper. LOL! No, I was perfectly content settling for the photos they just took at school. And I got two really good photos out of that shoot. I got one where I was smiling and another where I looked seriously, mysteriously past the camera and sucked in my cheekbones. I told my friends that was my "sex god" pose. When it came time to exchange photos with my friends, I asked them, "Chad or sex god?" Yes, that was, hilariously, my photo pitch.

