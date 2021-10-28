This Day In History, October 28th, 2021 – “A Theological College”

On October 28th, 2021, we must remember the average, unknown soldier who endured the horrors of war. Panagiotis was a farmer from a village outside of Levithi called Bodia or Paleopyrgo in 1900’s Arcadia. A family man, whose son, George Siolas, was born the year he was drafted to go overseas to fight in the Asia Minor campaign. He was told to fight for his country. In this photo, you see toughness and devotion to his country. It was less than 100 years that his ancestors were killed and sold into slavery by Islamized Greek Ibrahim Pasha in the 1821 Greek War of Independence. He went to help his fellow Greeks who lived in Ottoman Asia Minor.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO