This Day In History, October 28th, 2021 – “A Theological College”

By Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just 385 years ago today, October 28, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony voted to establish a theological college in order to train the ministers of the New World. In...

Remembering October 28th “Oxi” Day Through an Average Soldier

On October 28th, 2021, we must remember the average, unknown soldier who endured the horrors of war. Panagiotis was a farmer from a village outside of Levithi called Bodia or Paleopyrgo in 1900’s Arcadia. A family man, whose son, George Siolas, was born the year he was drafted to go overseas to fight in the Asia Minor campaign. He was told to fight for his country. In this photo, you see toughness and devotion to his country. It was less than 100 years that his ancestors were killed and sold into slavery by Islamized Greek Ibrahim Pasha in the 1821 Greek War of Independence. He went to help his fellow Greeks who lived in Ottoman Asia Minor.
Daily Rewind October 28th

In 1636, Harvard College was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 1886, the Statue of Liberty was unveiled. President Grover Cleveland formally dedicated the 225-ton, 152-foot tall gift from the people of France in New York Harbor. In 1965, the St. Louis Gateway Arch was completed. 1984 Billy Ocean had the...
NASA Awards $72M To UMBC, Morgan State For Earth Science Research Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NASA on Thursday announced a $72 million award for an earth science research partnership led by UMBC, with Morgan State University as a primary partner. The Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research (GESTAR) II Center is a consortium, or partnership, supporting over 100 participants conducting research to support NASA earth science mission objectives, UMBC said. Partners in the consortium include Colorado State University, Arizona State University and Pennsylvania State University as well as companies like Northrop Grumman. “This award is a massive win for UMBC, for the University System, and—with Morgan State as a key partner—for Maryland as a whole,”...
What American schools can learn from other countries about civic disagreement

Few areas of American life have experienced more conflict of late than public education. The conflict has largely revolved around how public schools should deal with the difficult subjects of race and racism. The situation has become so inflamed that a national school board group asked the federal government to step in and protect school officials and educators from what they said were a growing number of attacks from angry citizens. As a historian who specializes in education policy, I believe it is worth asking: Is the United States the only place where debates rage about what should and shouldn’t...
CJ Hunt Tackles Monumental Questions

When we argue about statues and historic monuments, what fundamental questions are we discussing —or not discussing?. CJ Hunt, the actor and comedian from The Daily Show, immersed himself in that subject. He has a new documentary out about it. He spoke about Thursday with Babz Rawls-Ivy Thursday on WNHH...
This Day In History, October 30th, 2021 – “Turner Captured”

It was just 190 years ago today, October 30, 1831, when slave and rebel leader Nat Turner was caught and arrested. Earlier in August, Turner had led a rebellion of slaves in Virginia, killing many. However, the rebellion was short lived, and soon local militias put down the armed revolt.
This Day In History, October 27th, 2021 – “Saturn 1”

It was just 60 years ago today, October 27, 1961, when NASA tested the first Saturn Rocket, the same rockets that would be used by the Apollo program to put a man on the moon. On this date, a test was made to see if this new massive rocket would actually function and be propelled up into space.
October 26: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1932, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (A.P.) — Germ behavior in an electromagnetic field was pictured today as holding the secret of how epidemics come and go and the possibility of checking them. Dr. Edward C. Rosenow of the Mayo Foundation outlined a new discovery to the American Public Health Association. He said the way germs behave in an ‘electric field,’ such as exists between positive and negative poles of a magnet, furnishes a new and comparatively simple way to distinguish between the ‘streptococcus’ germs found alike in cases of colds, sore throats, influenza and infantile paralysis.”
