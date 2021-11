Lewis Hamilton hopes he will make it through the opening corner of Sunday’s United States Grand Prix in one piece as he lines up alongside championship rival Max Verstappen on the front row.Verstappen will have the advantage of starting from pole position after he beat his Mercedes rival to top spot at a sizzling Circuit of Americas in Austin by two tenths.Hamilton and Verstappen have already collided on two occasions this season – at Silverstone and Monza – and the uphill drag to the first left hander, the widest opening bend of the year, could provide further fireworks.It is not...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO